Some employees counting on extra year-end cash or gift might be disappointed this year.
Companies are being more conservative this year, with 27% who responded to one survey saying they are not awarding employee bonuses this year. That's up from 23% who responded that way last year, Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. said today.
The results are from an online survey in October and November of 252 companies of various sizes and industries nationwide.
Meanwhile, 29% of companies plan to award a non-monetary or nominal award, down from 35% who reported this in 2021, Challenger, Gray & Christmas said in a news release. The company specializes in outplacement, business and executive coaching.
“As companies enter uncertain economic conditions, they are attempting to cut costs while still showing their current workers they are valued,” said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, based in the Chicago area.
“Last year, employers needed to step up incentives to retain their employees, hence the increase in value of bonuses, but that situation has flipped somewhat as we enter 2023,” he said in a statement.
The survey results indicate 81% of companies who are granting bonuses are leaving the value of them the same as last year.
While more companies are opting to keep bonuses the same amount this year, in 2021 a high proportion opted to increase the year-end reward. The 17% of companies who increased the monetary value of their bonuses last year was the highest percentage since 2016, when 18.2% increased the value of their bonuses.
