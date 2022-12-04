A leader’s superpower lies not in what they know, but how coachable they are.
Leaders who have blind spots – shortcomings they have yet to come to face – and whom others perceive as uninterested in getting better might be setting themselves up for failure. Kevin Wilde, who has 34 years of executive experience in Fortune 500 companies, said he’s seen it happen before.
“I think this is an overlooked topic that really could help our cultures of learning,” Wilde said, during a November webinar titled “Building a Coachability Culture: A New Catalyst for Impact.”
Wilde, an author and former chief learning officer for General Mills, also worked in leadership and global talent development at General Electric. He is currently the executive leadership fellow at the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota and teaches several graduate-level applied leadership courses.
Wilde said he’s found through research that coachable leaders have a higher engagement on their teams. He thinks the cause and effect is pretty simple: “Who wouldn’t want to work for a coachable leader?”
The problem is, the higher up the career ladder people go the less likely they are to receive feedback that could help them improve, said Jack Weiss, president and CEO of Coachability Consultants Inc.
Coachability is not just being open to feedback, but involves seeking it, said Weiss, who has a doctorate degree in industrial-organizational psychology.
Mara Lawler, who joined Wilde and Weiss as a webinar speaker, said top executives have to set the expectation for all leaders that they are expected “to be humble and gracious and open” in receiving feedback. Setting benchmarks in career development and identifying areas for growth help make that kind of culture more likely, said Lawler, the change and learning leader at Red Wing Shoe Co.
The higher up people are in an organization, Lawler said, the less likely they are to ask for help because they feel like they’re “supposed to have all the answers.”
Wilde, a business adviser who works with the Institute for Corporate Productivity and other entities, agreed having a coachable culture starts at the top. That’s where the tone and expectation for buy-in originate in a company.
In guiding companies, Wilde said, coachability talks with high performers often center on nit-picky issues; that’s where change can still come for accomplished managers.
“I like the notion of a truth-teller who can tell you things even when others won’t,” Wilde said.
It’s important to “rebuild the muscle” in leaders for how to listen well, he said. The worst thing is to reject feedback and constructive criticism.
“If we shut it down, we’ll never get it again,” Wilde said.
Acknowledging good work
Employers may want to double down on employee recognition, based on results of an Eagle Hill survey of nearly 1,350 workers ages 18 and older.
A national survey says 47% of workers would like more recognition for their work and 21% indicate they are never recognized for their efforts.
“Failing to acknowledge workers is a recipe for subpar organizational performance and high attrition, the last thing employers need in a volatile economy,” said Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill’s president and CEO.
“Employees also indicate that recognition programs drive them to go above and beyond their responsibilities, an issue employers are grappling with amid the so-called quiet quitting phenomenon,” Jezior said in a news release. “The key to success is creating a culture in which thanking workers is woven into the fabric of day-to-day operations from the top to the bottom, not just a one-off effort that checks the box on recognition.”
Her Arlington, Virginia-based firm provides management consulting in areas including strategy and performance, talent and change. The survey was conducted Oct. 5-10 by Ipsos.
Other highlights:
• Employees say that recognition programs should be more frequent (38%), more proactive (36%), more broadly shared across the organization (30%), easier to provide (26%), and unbiased (24%).
• When their work is recognized, employees say they are more likely to go above and beyond their responsibilities (53%), stay with their organization (48%), be more motivated to support their team (43%), and go above and beyond for customers (38%).
• Few employers (25%) ask employees how they would like to be recognized.
• Ways employees prefer recognition include cash or gifts (54%), time off (34%), a thank you email or note (32%), points to choose a reward (23%), experience opportunities like tickets (22%), public recognition (20%), and employee of the week/month programs (19%).
To share a thought, a favorite quote or other wisdom about leadership, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On also appears online as a blog at www.journalgazette.net/blog/lead-on/.