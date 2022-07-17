Hiring is still job No. 1 for many managers, and it might not get easier any time soon, so employer branding might require more attention.
“The upheaval in the talent market, which began in spring 2020, shows no signs of abating,” Universum, a data-driven agency said in a recent report.
Seventy percent of talent leaders say the hiring environment is getting harder and even 81% of the employers deemed most attractive say the same, according to results from a global Universum survey between March and May this year. The survey had 1,656 respondents from 75 countries.
Universum said the World’s Most Attractive Employers, or WMAEs, are 90 organizations identified that way across 10 leading global economies and based on a student survey. Those economies include the U.S., Canada, China, Germany, Italy and Russia. Last fall, in a report about employers, Universum said the students surveyed were studying business, IT and engineering. Most attractive employers included Apple, Amazon, BMW Group, General Motors and IBM.
In the recent survey-based report, Universum said companies are investing heavily in reskilling existing talent and promoting people from within.
“It’s a win-win for employers who can access skills that are in high demand/low supply, while also building a reputation as a company that invests in talent,” Universum said.
Among the most attractive employers, 58% indicated that recruiting needs for the coming year are going to be higher than the previous 12 months, while 39% said recruiting needs would be similar. And 58% of the same employer group either use or plan to use gig workers/freelancers to help with staffing gaps, the survey results show. That’s up from 2021 when just 40% of the most attractive employers responded positively about use or planned use of supplemental workers.
Companies, overall, responding to Universum’s survey said collaboration, customer focus and problem-solving ability are the most attractive qualities or attributes they look for in job candidates. Openness to diversity, and integrity/ethics, came next, followed by adaptability/flexibility and creativity/innovation.
Innovation shows up as third on the list when managers responded about the key elements they include in employment promises. Commitment to diversity and inclusion topped the list, and inspiring purpose was second. After innovation, key employer promises focused on flexible working conditions and professional training and development.
Among the most attractive employers, 2-in-3 talent leaders say they localize and target communications while just 1-in-3 focus on consistency.
“The strategies and messaging required to hire someone in IT differ from those needed to hire in marketing, which differ again those needed to attract legal talent,” Universum’s report said. “Top talent brands use personas, informed by data, to personalize employer branding to specific regions, roles and people.”
Think global
Hiring challenges and the importance of strategy were also the highlight of a webinar last week, led by Carrie Corbin, a founder of Hope Leigh Marketing Group.
For years, hiring officials told job seekers that they needed to do research on the company they were interested in. These days, employers have to think about the “what’s in it for me to work here” mindset a jobseeker might have, said Corbin, an experienced recruiting executive.
That means employers have to share their purpose, their impact and successes to land top talent.
“This is an emotional decision that people make (to accept a job), and we need to tap into that when we tell our stories,” Corbin said during the webinar sponsored by Globalization Partners and Human Resources Today editors.
Successful marketing and recruiting initiatives are strategic, knowing the right platforms to share information while also being sensitive to cultural differences. Many employers don’t have healthy marketing budgets, Corbin said, so this geotargeting to best ensure desired groupssee the information is important.
A job post that shows up in English language, for example, on a Google search might work in the U.S. but not be effective in another country.
“If hiring globally,” Corbin said, “it’s not just do they know you – the brand – but do they trust you?”
