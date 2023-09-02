Hoosiers aren’t working as hard as they were a year ago, a WalletHub report suggests.
With the personal-finance website’s 2023 Hardest-Working States in America report, Indiana ranked 22nd. That’s down a few notches from the 17th-place spot it held on last year’s report.
Using 10 key indicators with data from multiple sources, WalletHub releases the annual report just before Labor Day.
This year’s report suggests Americans are working the hardest in North Dakota, Alaska, South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming.
Connecticut, Michigan, West Virginia, New York and New Mexico were the bottom five.
Indiana’s overall score was 48.06 while top-ranked North Dakota’s was 67.68. Bottom-ranked New Mexico scored 33.24.
The rankings are based on a weighted scale. Data comes from various sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Direct factors include average workweek hours, residents 16 and older who are employed, share of households where no adults work and share of workers leaving vacation time unused. The share of engaged workers – those “involved in, enthusiastic about and committed to their work and workplace” – is among direct factors.
Indirect factors include average commute time, share of workers with multiple jobs, average volunteer hours per resident and average leisure time spent per day.
Direct work factors account for 80 points while indirect account for 20, WalletHub said in its news release.
Anthony B. Sindone of Purdue University Northwest said the current workforce and working environment are “in states of flux.”
“Things are changing rapidly. The continued move toward face-to-face work is moving at a snail’s pace; but is ramping upward,” Sindone told WalletHub, in response to questions the website asked several professionals to answer.
Sindone, a forensic economist and clinical associate professor of finance and economic development, also said he disputes the notion of a downward trend in labor productivity.
“There are fewer workers producing more output these days. By definition, individual workers are more productive,” he said.
“Obviously, technology is playing a huge role in that productivity. Total output is relatively flat, however. The cause is most likely fewer workers offering their labor to the marketplace.”
Other highlights from the report:
• Alaska has the longest hours worked per week, 41, which is 11% longer than in Utah, the state with the shortest at 37.
• New York has the longest average commute time, 33 minutes, which is 1.8 times longer than in South Dakota, the state with the shortest at 18 minutes.
• Mississippi has the highest share of workers leaving vacation time unused, 34.70%, which is 1.6 times higher than in Ohio, the state with the lowest at 21.90%.
Words of wisdom
I heard these gems on a Sunday night Zoom call with leaders involved in a health/business enterprise:
• Character and competence equal leadership. You don’t want one without the other.
• Opportunities are never missed. If you don’t take advantage of them, someone else will.
