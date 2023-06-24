When you go from being an IC – that’s code for individual contributor – to a manager, a bit of “impostor syndrome” can kick in.
You were doing so well as the nonsalaried co-worker, meeting – and perhaps exceeding – performance expectations. But were you really ready for promotion, and do you have what it takes to excel at another level?
With big career moves, regardless of previous success, those sorts of questions may come to mind. They did for Tiffany Wells, an executive with a health technology company.
“I wanted to navigate that transition while still maintaining good, positive, professional and personal relationships that I had developed with the team, but also setting clear expectations and accountability with the team, now that I was taking on this new role,” Wells said.
Today, Wells is director of revenue cycle management at California-based DrChrono, which provides software and billing services online for doctors and patients. Wells shared her experience with impostor syndrome feelings at a recent webinar titled “Unlocking Leadership Potential: An Insider’s Look at the Leader and Coach Journey.”
Wells had to learn how others perceived her as a leader. And Wells also had to assess whether those she was suddenly supervising had certain expectations – or whether anxiety and self-induced demands were contributing to stress.
Having someone guide her through transitioning from co-worker to manager helped. For Wells, that person was Stephanie Staidle, who works for Torch and has 20 years of experience in psychology and career coaching.
During the webinar hosted by Torch, Staidle said Wells grew significantly in the three years they worked together. Her confidence increased, her role expanded and so did Wells’ ability to delegate.
“There’s a whole journey that comes with delegation, in terms of how to do it in an effective way,” said Staidle, whose company had been contracted by DrChrono to work with up-and-coming leaders.
Managers can become coaches, too, helping employees develop individually through feedback and active listening. That’s counter to the instinct many have to quickly suggest solutions.
Wells learned to build confidence, even as her leadership role evolved. Practicing presentations designed for senior leaders with Staidle as a trial-run audience helped.
Self-compassion is important, Staidle said, because people tend to align their performance with self-worth. She encourages new leaders to accept the inevitable learning curves; embrace mistakes, even. And it’s OK to tell people you’ll get back to them. “We can’t be expected to always know all of the answers all of the time,” Staidle said.
When a manager is open to continuing his or her own development, seeking feedback is instrumental.
Wells said when she first began seeking input about tasks such as a presentation, employees would often give a general response, such as “it was great.”
Wells learned to probe more, asking them what worked and what didn’t? Were the primary points and the mission presented with clarity? Were the visuals useful? Once employees discovered Wells genuinely wanted feedback, she found they were more at ease being specific.
Staidle said it’s important to have clients who are willing to learn and willing to “lean into discomfort. … If you’re just willing to lean in just a little bit, you’re going to get great results.”
