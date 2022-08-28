Don’t overthink it.
That exhaustive mental process is what occurs when “what you think gets in the way of what you want,” says Jon Acuff, a New York Times best-selling author.
Overthinking wastes time and can sap creativity. And yet it is an expensive indulgence that many businesses invest in every year without, well … thinking about it, Acuff said during a presentation at this year’s Global Leadership Summit.
“Starting is fun, but the future belongs to finishers,” Acuff said from Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, Illinois, where thousands gathered Aug. 4-5 for the annual summit.
Fort Wayne’s Grand Wayne Convention Center was the primary satellite host location for northeast Indiana, which had about 2,000 people registered, local organizers said.
Each year, summit speakers include high-profile business executives, faith-based, government and other nonprofit leaders.
Acuff in early September will release “Your New Playlist.” It’s the “Student’s Guide to Tapping into The Superpower of Mindset.” Acuff said he’s been studying goals for 12 years and learned mindset is key. As a consultant, he has worked with businesses including Walmart, Microsoft, FedEx and Chick-fil-A. He has a podcast called “All it Takes Is a Goal.”
Acuff values meditation and quiet time – 20 to 30 minutes a day. But what about those other 23.5 hours? “If you can worry, you can wonder,” Acuff said. It’s possible to turn “a super problem into a super power.”
But first, music. Or at least pay attention to your repetitive thoughts. Acuff calls them soundtracks. Then there’s culture, which he describes as a collection of soundtracks playing consistently. “Great thoughts lead to great actions. Great actions lead to great results,” Acuff said.
Success and achieving goals require retiring “broken soundtracks.” Examples include statements or questions like: “That’s not how we do things here” or “We never reach our goals, so why do we set them?”
Oh, the workplace pessimists. Or should we call them obstructionists?
Ask yourself, Acuff suggests, whether your personal soundtracks are positive or negative?
Take your loudest soundtrack and ask is it true – what you’re telling yourself about yourself or your organization. The voice you most trust, Acuff said, is your own – even if it’s lied to you before.
Other key questions he poses worth considering: Is it helpful and is it kind? Does it push you forward or hold you back?
Everyone needs a soundtrack, Acuff said, that plays these words: “I am a leader.”
But psychological safety in organizations, including being able to embrace and learn from mistakes, is crucial, he said. Every organization needs to evaluate its culture of transparency – up to the highest level.
“Leaders who can’t be questioned end up doing unquestionable things,” Acuff said.
More than a dozen people shared insights at this year’s summit. Other highlights will come in a future Lead On, but here are a couple others now:
• Integrity is who you really are when you’re not faking it. It’s what you really live and believe, said Judah Smith, co-lead pastor of Churchome in the Seattle area.
“You only lead to the level you live,” he said, “not the level you look.”
Smith and his wife, Chelsea Smith, formerly led Generation Church, the youth ministry of The City Church. He has 718,000 Instagram followers.
Most times, Judah Smith said, people are leading with pain. The challenge is being transparent. Doing so makes it easier for others to relate to you.
“The reality is you’re going to lead with a limp,” Smith said. “Own the limp.”
Having a growth mindset instead of a fixed mindset is important, said author Heidi Grant, a social psychologistwho is considered one of the top management thinkers globally• . She is associate director of the Motivation Science Center at Columbia University.
She suggests being willing to take risks, and encouraging the same in others. Think about what’s possible, while being honest about failures.
Instead of saying “I’m just not good at this,” Grant said one person’s mindset shifted when they simply added the word “yet” to end that sentence. A growth mindset can be contagious when you focus on progress and celebrate it.
“The person who went from being terrible at something to kind of OK deserves a parade,” Grant said. “That is so much harder than going from good to great.”
To share a thought, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On also appears online as a blog at www.journalgazette.net/blog/lead-on/.