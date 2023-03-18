Leadercast, a digitally streamed event that features author Andy Stanley, growth coach Dr. Henry Cloud and other well-known personalities, is coming to Auburn in May.
Fortify LEADS will host the May 11 event at Kruse Plaza.
Speakers will share how leaders can develop greater human intelligence, with empathy, communication, trust and motivation.
Attendees will “walk away inspired” and with “guidance that they can put into practice the next day,” a news release said.
“Leaders in Northeast Indiana have shown they are growth-minded with a strong desire to invest in themselves and others,” Barry Schrock of Fortify LEADS said in a statement.
“This event will be a catalyst for anyone who wants to ‘be better to do better’ for themselves, their organization, and community,” said Schrock, the organization’s vice president of leadership development.
The DeKalb Chamber Partnership previously hosted the event. Fortify LEADS was founded in 2020 as a leadership development program.
Leadercast is a leadership development company that hosts numerous events and produces video content.
Stanley and Cloud are bestselling authors. Stanley is a pastor and founder of North Point Ministries; Cloud is a clinical psychologist.
Other speakers scheduled for the May Leadercast Human Intelligence event include:
• Erica Keswin, a workplace strategist and author of “Bring Your Human to Work”
• Eddie Ndopu, a disability rights advocate who is considered a global changemaker
• Stephanie Chung, chief growth officer at Wheels Up.
Early-bird tickets, which start at $79 per person, can be purchased through April 1 at www.fortifyleads.org/leadercast.
Talent shortage seen as festering
Brace for the long haul, hiring managers. The so-called “talent shortage” isn’t going away anytime soon.
That’s one of the key takeaways from a survey of nearly 5,700 respondents, including about 3,200 managers, and conducted in the second quarter last year by Paycor, a software company that focuses on people management, payroll and related matters.
The labor market is the most competitive in decades, with 91% of businesses indicating plans to hire in the next 12 months, Paycor said in its HR in 2023: Insights & Predictions Report. Employee retention is the No. 1 priority for 2023 with company culture playing a primary role, followed by salary and benefits.
Most organizations aren’t confident in their internal pipeline of talent. If they were to lose their most effective managers, 53% of survey respondents strongly or somewhat disagreed that they could replace them with equally talented internal candidates within a month. Twenty-nine percent agreed they could make a comparable replacement internally.
To attract candidates, 49% of respondents said they were offering increased compensation while 70% said they planned to.
Human resources executives will focus more on nonmonetary aspects, Paycor said, with 30% of respondents indicating they are offering careering growth opportunities to attract candidates and 48% planning to. Work flexibility will also be an incentive.
Company culture, salary and benefits, and flexible schedules topped the list of factors that motivate individuals to stay at their job, Paycor said. Trust and communication are foundational to culture, which is one way organizations can stand out.
The one thing competitors can’t easily duplicate, the report said, “is your company’s culture – its values, beliefs, behaviors and default attitudes about how and when work gets done.”
To share a thought, a favorite quote or other wisdom about leadership, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On also appears online as a blog at www.journalgazette.net/blog/lead-on/