Excellence often doesn’t require radical change, but continuous improvement over time, a New York Times bestselling author says.
Showing up every day and making marginal improvements can give an organization an edge, according to James Clear.
“If you’re on a good trajectory, all you need is time,” Clear told thousands of in-person and remote listeners during the Global Leadership Summit in August.
The two-day event is hosted at a suburban Chicago church and broadcast annually to hundreds of satellite sites, including Fort Wayne.
Clear is the author of “Atomic Habits,” which has sold more than 5 million copies and been translated into more than 50 languages, according to Entrepreneur.com.
He’s known for talking about the 1 Percent Rule, which suggests if individuals or organizations improve by that much daily, over a year they would be 37 times better, having an advantage over competitors.
And habits have a lot to do with making consistent marginal improvements, Clear says. Good habits lead to positive gains. Bad habits will keep individuals stuck – if not losing ground.
“Learn to be the architect of your habits and not the victim of them,” Clear said. “Time will magnify whatever you feed it.”
People and organizations need alignment between their goals and their systems.
“You don’t rise to the level of your goals, you fall to the level of your systems,” he said. “Fix the inputs and the outputs will take care of themselves.”
Limitations
Erwin McManus, who also spoke during the two-day summit, suggested success starts with perspective.
The author of “Mind Set,” which was released in August, McManus said he had just a few minutes to persuade the audience that “untapped, latent, extraordinary genius” was within each individual.
The biggest barrier may be the lack of belief.
“Is it possible,” he asked, “that your limitations are not external?”
It’s “so much easier,” McManus said, “to blame someone else. … Your internal limitations are not the result of what you’ve experienced. They’re the product of your responses to those experiences.”
Most people gravitate toward safety, comfort and security, McManus said. But that often means living a life that’s average or common instead of unlocking mindsets that can unlock dreams.
“Your greatest challenge is not going to be overcoming the weight of failure,” McManus said. “It’s going to be overcoming the weight of success.”
Lift, link, love
Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel Corp., said he has learned far more from his failures than successes. Gelsinger has spent more than 40 years as a technology industry leader, helping to drive innovation, according to his company’s website.
Gelsinger shared five key abilities for leaders. It starts with listening – having an open mind to peers, employees and customers – and then continuous learning.
Leaders also have to lift – helping employees succeed – and link, building cross-functional teams.
Lastly, Gelsinger said, leaders have to love – both their organizations and what they do.
Passion, purpose and priorities are also necessary attributes.
“One of the most important things that a leader does,” Gelsinger said, “is make sure that the most important things are the most important things.”
