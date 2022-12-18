Competitive salaries, work-life balance and flexible working options are climbing the priority list for young adults interested in business, engineering and information technology.
Universum, an employer branding specialist, surveyed about 185,070 students in the world’s largest economies, seeking feedback on workplace attributes and attractive employers.
A late November report on the study, conducted between September 2021 and May this year, showed competitive salary went from No. 8 on the list to No. 3. Work-life balance went from No. 14 to No. 8, and flexible working jumped from No. 17 to No. 10.
Among the students, nearly 89,200, or 48%, were studying business, while 38% were studying engineering and 14% IT.
The ability of job candidates to be picky may be shifting.
A growing “mismatch between student expectations and economic headwinds may require re-evaluation on both sides of the employment deal,” Universum said.
The report cited other studies, including one by PwC of CEOs, that indicate some companies are pulling back on hiring due to inflation and softening demand. But the employers who are hiring face stiff competition in talent acquisition, Universum said.
Companies slowing their hiring may need to rethink their branding and recruiting strategy. That includes assessing whether their employer value proposition – the “give and get” expectation – is still relevant given the changing economic environment.
Some of the specific companies that survey respondents identified as attractive are rolling back some lifestyle perks.
Meta, for example, recently told employees it would eliminate most laundry and dry-cleaning services and cut back on free meals in the company’s dining room. But Universum said salary concessions will be much harder to extract.
One U.S.-based study from Mercer found employers are planning pay increases for 2023 with the average raise for merit of 3.8% compared to the 3.4% delivered this year, the report said.
Businesses may also need to rethink their overall hiring strategy, Universum said: Are employers clear about which talent groups are most critical to current and future success, particularly those for which there is a limited supply and/or a high level of competition?
Universum said its survey suggests it’s rare to find a company that delivers on high pay, flexibility and work-life balance – with the exception of some Big Tech firms.
Falling among the 10 most attractive employers that survey respondents identified for competitive salaries were Goldman Sachs, UBS, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Exxon Mobile.
For flexible working arrangements, Google topped the list of 10 that includes Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Nike, Apple and Oracle.
Google, Facebook and Nike also landed in the top 10 for work-life balance. Others included automakers Volvo, Toyota and Ford.
