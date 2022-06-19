Shaun Peet and Mike Metcalf are NASCAR pit crew coaches but have ideas that can work universally when it comes to building high-functioning teams.
• Conversation and dialogue – not monologue – create magic.
• Organizations needs owners – not renters. Owners have a vested interest in outcomes.
• It’s OK to fail – as long as you don’t stay there.
“We can handle failure,” Peet said. “What we can’t handle is compounding failure.”
And leaders are often defined by how they stand beside someone amid failure, he said. The supportive ones get it right.
“You will never be brilliant if you play it safe,” Peet said. “You have to push people towards failure so you understand the limits of their abilities.”
Peet and Metcalf are co-founders of DECK Leadership, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based consulting firm, and currently head coaches for the Chip Ganassi Racing pit crew. DECK stands for Diversity, Efficiency, Culture and Kindness.
When on the speaker circuit, Peet and Metcalf share how achieving speed and efficiency are a playbook for teamwork that can drive revenue.
They recently presented a webinar called “12 Second Culture: How to Operate Like a NASCAR Pit Crew” and have a book titled “12 Second Culture.” The webinar was sponsored by Skillsoft, which offers online learning and management tools.
“Speed has become the new currency of business,” Peet said. “It’s no longer big business versus small business.”
The two coaches said they started with the concept of owners and renters to distinguish the effort players may give. Leaders have to “sell their space,” Metcalf said, empowering people to make decisions and adapt when necessary.
Inspiring great efforts often doesn’t occur when things are going well, he said, but when things are “hitting the fan.”
Leaders have to choose their words wisely to avoid people shrinking or simply “renting space” instead of being fully invested, Metcalf said.
“The truth of the matter is it’s so hard to mandate great efforts, … but if we inspire those efforts, we’ve got a shot, and that’s all in the words you say and how you say them,” Metcalf said.
But Peet cautions people about looking at those who are considered great achievers and assuming they have avoided missteps. It’s highly possible they stand on “a mountain of failures,” Peet said.
Peet said the “arrival mindset” is important to team collaboration. If you go into work, for example, thinking negatively because it’s Monday, that’s the wrong mindset. Showing up with good intention, he said, is a game changer.
And people have to stop succumbing to self-limiting beliefs – often based on the opinions of others. “It limits how far we rise,” Peet said, adding that he recalls someone saying the problem with most people is not that they aim too high and miss, but aim too low and hit.
Peet said he and Metcalf discourage colleagues who are grateful that they believe in them from being bent on proving someone else wrong. Motivation affects energy.
Think about the beauty of a sunset, Peet said. Now what if you brought those people who tried to discourage you into the scene?
“When you prove people wrong, you invite someone who lied about you, stabbed you in the back, never believed in you, talked bad about you,” he said.
What if you started being motivated by proving people right? What if your aspirations were driven by the positive forces?
“You unburden yourself from people that never deserved to be in your life in the first place,” Peet said. “We were all born to shine.”
