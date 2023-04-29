Sometimes a good No. 2 is just a good No. 2.
They don’t want to be a No. 1 – the person with the top title; the one who gets to steer and push strategy but also carries the weight of the responsibility for success … and missteps.
Coaching, mentoring, cross-training: They have a place. They’re all good. But so are realistic conversations with individuals about their ambitions.
Many organizations, whether corporate or nonprofit, see assistant managers and assistant leaders as the next manager or the next leader, whether they’re appropriately training them or not.
Yet everyone isn’t suited for – or desires – the top role. And the reasons might be as varied as the number of individuals in any organization.
I can think of at least one No. 2 who does more leading, planning and communicating than the individual above them but has yet to embrace the potential. And it doesn’t seem to matter how often the individual with the No. 1 title or other colleagues have encouraged the No. 2, reminding them of their strengths. Sometimes there’s a bit of false comfort in knowing you’re not ultimately responsible for outcomes – even if you’re the one really shepherding things.
On the opposite end, you can have individuals in the No. 2 spot who overstep, making decisions without consulting the leader, sometimes causing confusion in the process.
And then there are those who actually attempt to undermine the individual with more authority; they have to be closely watched, reminded about roles or even chastised.
There’s middle ground, too. You can have a No. 2 with capacity to do more who is overlooked or doesn’t get opportunities to excel in their strengths because others have blinders on or feel threatened at the potential loss of presumed prestige or power.
The best leadership is neither personal nor about power, but about empowering others. That requires clear and consistent communication, though, on where and how others want to be empowered. But that can happen only when it’s clear individuals can both responsibly and respectfully handle more.
CEO transitions
The number of CEO changes at U.S. companies fell 17% from the 167 in February to 139 last month, a report this month from Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. said. But March’s total turnover in the top C-suite role was up 18% from the 119 CEOs who left their posts in the same month last year.
And last month’s total is the highest number for any March since Challenger, a global outplacement, business and executive coaching firm, began tracking CEO exits in 2002.
The first quarter saw the most CEO exits in a single quarter since 441 CEOs left their roles in the first quarter of 2020. It is the second highest first-quarter total on record.
“Companies are undergoing a significant amount of change as they respond to economic challenges, higher costs, and talent management issues,” said a statement from Andrew Challenger, a senior vice president with the company.
The rate of new CEOs who are female continues to rise; 32% of new CEOs are women through the first quarter, an all-time high, the company said in a news release. In the first quarter of 2022, 26% of new CEOs were women.
Social realm
I spend more time on Facebook than on Twitter but love the bits of wit and wisdom I more often find with just a quick scroll on the latter. Here’s a couple of examples from this past week from Steve Keating@LeadToday:
• “Everyone has a chance to succeed, some just don’t see it until the chance has passed.”
• “You’re a whole lot more valuable if your values, statements and actions are all in alignment.” And the image underneath echoed it with this statement: “When your actions contradict your words, your words don’t mean anything.”
To share a thought, a favorite quote or other wisdom about leadership, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On also appears online as a blog at www.journalgazette.net/blog/lead-on/.