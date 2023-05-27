Workers might be open to new opportunities but are less likely to embrace them if they require moving.
Job seekers’ relocating for new jobs fell to the lowest level on record in the first quarter of 2023, according to a report this month from Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc., a global outplacement, business and executive coaching firm.
Many employers continue to offer remote and hybrid positions, which has made workers less willing to move for jobs.
And rising interest rates mean buying homes has become a less attractive option for some, Challenger, Gray & Christmas said.
The “cost of selling a house and finding other housing may not be worth it to job seekers,” Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of the firm, said in a statement.
In the first quarter, 1.6% of job seekers relocated for new positions, according to a survey of more than 3,000 people the firm conducts quarterly. That was down from 3.7% in the final quarter of 2022 and 4.6% in the same quarter last year.
This year’s first-quarter data is much lower than the 7.5% of job seekers who reported they moved for positions in the second quarter of 2020, just after COVID-19 became a global pandemic and disrupted the economy. Many employers scaled back, including with temporary layoffs or staff cuts.
The 7.5% who relocated in April, May and June 2020 were the highest since the fourth quarter of 2018, when 7.7% of job seekers relocated, Challenger, Gray & Christmas said.
“In the 1980s and ’90s, nearly a third of job seekers would move for new positions,” Andrew Challenger said in a statement. “That has fallen steadily since, as housing costs have risen, and companies have moved to where talent pools are located.”
The reluctance to move is possibly the result of demand for remote work options, though companies appear to be offering that less.
An online Challenger survey in April and May among 170 companies nationwide showed 39% of companies offering fully remote work options.
That was down from 44% of companies who offered them last fall and from 61% in the spring of last year.
Fully remote work offerings peaked in the fall of 2022, when 73% of companies offered that option.
Noble County sets leadership class
Noble County plans to train more leaders, starting this fall, with an initiative that will include promising teens and young adults.
Thrive Noble County, a community development initiative, announced this month it will launch a leadership academy.
Thrive Noble County focuses on community investment, youth engagement, cultural enhancement, leadership development and entrepreneurial growth.
Organizers said in a newsletter they are seeking candidates for the first Engage Noble cohort and sponsors for the training program open to ages 17 and older. Participants will develop relationships with others and discover opportunities to collaborate and lead.
Sponsorships include tuition for one or more participants to attend and will help cover costs of program development and sustainability.
The academy will be an eight-month program starting in September in which participants may meet about every two weeks, said Melanie Kellogg, executive director of Be Noble Inc., which until about two years ago was known as the Noble County Economic Development Corp.
“We’re looking to get about 25 people for our first class,” Kellogg said this week.
Updates can be obtained online by completing a form at https://bit.ly/40oyb76.
Leadership development programs have trained thousands in the region. Kosciusko Leadership Academy has had more than 500 program graduates.
DeKalb LEADS last week announced its third cohort – a group of 10 individuals – graduated May 11 from a 10-month program.
Leadership Fort Wayne, a nine-month program now under the local chamber alliance, has trained more than 1,500 adults in its more than 40-year history.
Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana is another development and networking program that encourages community involvement.
