Power.
We see it in others, but rarely think it’s within us, business executive Deb Liu says.
The typical American CEO is white, male and in his mid-60s, she said. So when she got her first email inquiring about her interest in interviewing for such a job, Liu was amused. She screenshot the query to share in a group text that included her husband and a couple other family members, thinking they would get a laugh, too.
Then, Liu decided to follow up, thinking that if the recruiter was serious she would at least have gained a different interviewing experience.
The first question Liu had during the interview: “But why me?”
The recruiter’s response: “Why not you?”
Liu, who spoke during the August Global Leadership Summit, didn’t get that job.
But last year she became president and chief executive officer of ancestry.com, an online genealogy company with a treasure trove of records.
Not everyone is CEO material, but Liu said it’s about finding the “you-shaped hole” – what you bring to the table that no one else can.
“It’s about taking the lessons from failure and allowing (them) to propel you forward,” Liu said.
About 2,000 Fort Wayne-area residents registered to view the summit, broadcast annually from the host site in South Barrington, Illinois.
Most Fort Wayne-area viewers watched the satellite feed from this year’s Aug. 4-5 summit while gathered at the Grand Wayne Convention Center.
A Stanford University graduate, Liu has worked for Facebook – where she helped create the social media company’s Marketplace – PayPal and eBay.
Getting to the top of the leadership ladder requires allies. Liu identified four types:
• Mentors. They share direction and give advice along your path.
• Sponsors. They open doors and will put their reputations on the line to make sure you’re successful.
• Teams. They cheer you on, work with you and help make vision reality.
• Circles. The people who applaud you when you succeed and hold you up when the going gets tough.
“When you have allies, your strength multiplies,” Liu said.
And power is not just influence, but having a lasting impact on the world.
“Life is short,” Liu said. “What do you want your legacy to be?”
More than a dozen other business executives, non-profit and other leaders were among this year’s summit faculty.
Speaker: Find your empathy
Executive Johnny C. Taylor Jr., suggested we have “a real empathy problem” globally. In the workplace, it leads to getting rid of people instead of figuring out how to make them better.
Taylor, a self-described “recovering lawyer,” is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management. Taylor said he saw a rise in apathy and decline in empathy dating back to the 1990s. It continues today.
He shared a story about a 58-year-old woman named Sheila who died in an apartment building and wasn’t discovered until more than two years later.
And that was despite the smell emanating from a decaying body, stacked mail and other signs something was amiss.
“There are many more Sheilas among us every day at work,” Taylor said. “Unseen. Unheard.”
People, in general, are unwilling to work collectively to make communities better, he said. They will use a cellphone to record your tragedy for social media, instead of to help you. Political division and discord abound. We have been polarized to think only of ourselves, which is the opposite of empathy.
“We have given up on understanding the hearts of our fellow human beings,” Taylor said.
But, of course, he offered antidotes.
• Engage in discussions, not debates. If the goal is to win, everyone loses. “Great leaders listen extremely well,” using their ears while observing with their eyes, Taylor said.
• Embrace diversity. “We should celebrate, not denigrate our differences,” he said. Embracing people with honor doesn’t necessarily equate to condoning an action or belief.
Strong leaders know their biases
Stephanie Chung struck similar chords about embracing diversity. The former president of JetSuite, Chung is the first Black president of an aviation company and is currently leading Wheels Up, a private jet charter company.
She has had success steering startups.
To adapt and lead in challenging times, you have to recognize talent and potential talent and be conscious of your biases, Chung said.
What friendships didn’t you cultivate? Who didn’t you hire?
Slow your thinking, Chung said, so that you don’t stereotype. Learn to visualize people from a different viewpoint.
“You must understand that you have a bias,” she said, “so we can decrease the bias.”
To share a thought, a favorite quote or other wisdom about leadership, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On also appears online as a blog at www.journalgazette.net/blog/lead-on/