Recruiters are weary.
OK, not all. But some.
Burnout has no bounds, and it’s “pretty common in the talent acquisition community,” Junius Currier, a specialist in the field, said during a webinar.
Recruiters are often expected to solve complex staffing problems with tight deadlines. And that’s while they’re dealing with “multiple priority projects” and a heavy workload, said Currier, director of talent acquisition at Maximus, a management consulting company.
His comments came during the recent webinar titled “Preventing Burnout for Recruiters and Sourcers: Strategies for Sustainable Success.” RecruitingDaily, a media company, sponsored the online session.
Talent acquisition professionals are typically high performers, Currier said. The hours are long and the need for communication seems constant. Resources might be limited, but there’s still an expectation that they find the best candidates quickly.
Good is never good enough, Currier said, and it gets increasingly harder to maintain peak performance.
The physical, emotional and mental health damage from burnout shows in many ways, including waning stamina, short tempers and sour attitudes – usually because of a prolonged feeling of stress.
“It’s not just something that comes up upon you,” Currier said.
But when it does, the very individuals responsible for recruiting might be hard-pressed to give a convincing pitch for an employer to a prospective employee.
And so Currier offered not just coping strategies, but also preventive approaches – most of which could be applied regardless of what role an employee has.
• Prioritize self-care. It’s critical to identify how to manage stress. Activities that could provide some relief include exercise and getting enough sleep.
• Set boundaries. This involves setting a cut-off time for work and … abiding by it.
• Take short breaks during the day to help recharge. Walks, stretching or meditation could help clear the mind and reduce stress.
• Practice time management. Prioritize tasks and avoid multitasking, which can lead to feeling overwhelmed and stressed.
• Seek support from colleagues, family and friends – even mental health professionals, if needed.
• Maintain a positive attitude. Focus on your successes.
Currier said he also tries to balance the type of assignments he gives employees. He likes to “sprinkle in” soft roles with difficult projects. That’s contrary to how many managers work, often repeatedly giving the biggest tasks to top performers.
“I’m all up for giving extra, a little extra,” Currier said, “but it can’t be extra all the time. … If working long is the norm instead of the abnormality, that can cause problems.”
Catfish recruiting
Weeks after the webinar on burnout, recruiting software company Lever released an email newsletter with an article addressing questionable approaches.
Plenty of job descriptions, particularly those posted on LinkedIn, are detailed. But many hiring managers aren’t being transparent about compensation, expectations or even job locations for some roles, the article said. Job seekers find themselves waiting until key interviews to learn what a position really entails and sometimes end up surprised.
Jobs pitched as having the potential to be done anywhere really aren’t remote. Salary ranges in some job posts aren’t accurate and other information may be misleading. It’s enough to turn potential candidates off, Lever said, likening such approaches to catfishing.
Recruiters need to be honest. If, for example, some work can be done remotely, be honest about that opportunity. But if a job requires being physically present – even in a certain state – be honest about that, too.
Hiring transparency, the newsletter said, “helps set your company apart from the countless organizations vying for the same talent.”
To share a thought, a favorite quote or other wisdom about leadership, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On also appears online as a blog at www.journalgazette.net/blog/lead-on/