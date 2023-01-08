Eight days in, already.
Now say it out loud: I can do this.
And if you’ve got a keyboard nearby, hit the hashtag key and type these letters right behind it: g-o-a-l-s.
Feel better?
I hope so.
Yes, some of us could use a little encouragement for the journey – just over a week into the new year.
Sometimes, verbal affirmations give us energy to stay focused on whatever our “this” is. Sometimes written reminders keep us committed to those New Year’s resolutions.
Enboarder.com last week included in its email newsletter a blog post about resolutions for HR Leaders.
“Well, it’s that time of year again – the time when everyone is busy declaring their New Year’s resolutions with the best of intentions … only to give up on them a few weeks later,” Sarah Mulcahy wrote.
The second Friday in January has actually been dubbed “Quitters Day,” she wrote, adding that the fitness app Strava determined that about 80% of the 800 million users it tracked gave up on their resolutions around this time.
As I returned to the Parkview YMCA on Tuesday, after enjoying the long New Year’s holiday weekend, I immediately noticed the parking lot was fuller than I thought I had ever seen it. The exception, as I jokingly noted in a Facebook post, would be how full the parking lot was the first week of January last year.
And just like we resolve, especially in January, to get back in shape or better shape, similar new year-aspirations are abound in the workplace and other organizations. Instead of resolutions, they might be articulated as goals or incorporated in strategic plans.
You’ve been in the meetings. You’ve heard the questions – or maybe you were the one posing them: What isn’t working that needs to be addressed and improved? What are we going to start doing or enforcing? What are we going to stop doing, usually because it’s no longer a priority, profitable or feasible?
One, and perhaps the only, bright spot about the COVID-19 pandemic is that it forced most of us to become more reflective about what’s important and necessary.
I think I’ve shared with you at least once that I’ve never been big on making resolutions. I always ponder them, though. It should be natural to think about how we’re going to do or be better – in the workplace or our personal lives.
But as someone once said, the magic isn’t really contained in the 31st day of December nor in the first day of January – other than reflecting on how grateful we should be to reach those calendar milestones.
Doing better and being better is about intent and what we value. It might also be about conviction – knowing if we change or recommit to something, others within our circles or our work colleagues might benefit.
Intent can be established or clarified on any day of the year. The same goes with our conviction. And so, while it might be a fun tradition or conversation starter, you don’t earn bonus points for tying the word resolution to the date of Jan. 1.
The difficulty with keeping our resolutions, the enboarder.com blog said, “has much more to do with our resolution-keeping strategy and much less about the difficulty of the resolution itself.”
Habits and environment play a role, but most personal and executive coaches say having specific and measurable goals are among the keys to attaining them.
New Year’s fell on a Sunday – a week ago – and I was able to listen via Facebook live to a message my brother James shared with the congregation he pastors in Indianapolis. His sermon topic was “New Directions.”
As we reflect on the potential in 2023, we should think about what’s important – whether in the workplace, in various organizations or personally. I’ll leave you with just one of the insights my brother shared Jan. 1: “If it’s important, nobody will have to push you.”
To share a thought, a favorite quote or other wisdom about leadership, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On also appears online as a blog at www.journalgazette.net/blog/lead-on.