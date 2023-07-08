The employee that you’re looking for might be online, surfing a social media platform – especially if they’re part of Gen Z.
Organizations hoping to attract some youth, often innovative thinkers, need to get their attention where they are. And the social media platforms those born between 1997 and 2012 – the oldest of whom are 26 – go beyond Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.
Many in that demographic are on YouTube at least once a week, according to the facilitator of a webinar last week titled “Extending Recruitment on Social Media and How to Appeal to Gen Z.”
Jenna Aronow, who led the webinar hosted by RecruitingDaily, said it’s important to use technology to connect with the generation that sees online platforms as “genuine touch points.” That includes from posting jobs to using technology for other communications in the process, such as text or other technology reminders about interview dates and times.
Last week’s webinar came less than six weeks after ResumeBuilder.com released results from an April survey of managers and business leaders that was less than flattering. The website said 74% of survey responders indicated the GenZ demographic is a more difficult to work with than other generations. Lack of technological skills, effort and motivation were among the reasons cited for the criticism, based on the online survey with 1,000 participants.
Overall, though, Gen Z members are “digital natives,” said Aronow, who has a recruiting company branded with her name and is a diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging consultant.
Lever, which sponsored the webinar, focuses on workplace and recruiting using its online platforms.
Using social media to attract young talent isn’t enough, Aronow said. You have to use the right social media.
In one survey, 88% of Gen Z respondents indicated they are on YouTube weekly or more. For Instagram, it was 76% and for TikTok, it was 68%, Aronow said. YouTube has a YouTube Shorts component, similar to TikTok.
At one time, Facebook used to be the go-to. And it’s still a good one for organizations looking to attract millennials, those born between 1980 and 1994.
Twitter, these days, might be a platform to avoid, Aronow said. It had less interest among many in Gen Z even before Elon Musk took over, creating tension and unease among many employees and uncertainty among users.
LinkedIn might yield mixed results. Aronow recalled attending one conference where some participants suggested LinkedIn – with its strong emphasis on career-oriented networking – was a “necessary evil.”
Recruiters should stay abreast of platforms that could emerge as strong resources, Aronow said. Some online networkers have navigated to Mastodon and BlusSky, developed by a former top Twitter executive. Reddit also has a newer messaging board.
Even on the right platform, messaging strategy is important. You have to know what the potential recruits might find appealing – or unappealing, while remaining authentic.
Successful approaches, Aronow said, could include short videos with three tips for a resume or two reasons why a job candidate would want to work for you.
A couple of years ago, Aronow said she was hearing people didn’t want to work in a cubicle. The startup where she was working didn’t incorporate cubicles, so she posted a video with people on the team waving from the office to prove the atmosphere and workspace was different.
Interactive content can work for some recruiters, along with a call to action.
Videos, however, shouldn’t be so scripted that a viewer gets a sense they were shot five times and heavily edited before posted.
Gen Z is on a “never-ending search for online authenticity,” Aronow said. One University of Michigan survey showed 92% of respondents agreed that being authentic is very to extremely important.
