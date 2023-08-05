Craig Groeschel asked a simple question and then scanned the audience to see the responses.
How many of you trust me?
Those who raised their hands were in a small minority, Groeschel acknowledged, kicking off the opening session Thursday of the Global Leadership Summit. But he wasn’t surprised. Leaders should expect such.
People aren’t naturally trusting, Groeschel said. Most need some evidence before they give you their confidence.
Distrust is on the rise. Politicians, media, CEOs, social media and even megachurch pastors are frequently the subject of skepticism, Groeschel, a New York Times bestselling author, told more than 300,000 listeners Thursday.
“I would say the No. 1 challenge you’re going to face today is people are not going to give you the benefit of the doubt,” he said.
And creating a culture of trust will require “more than throwing a pizza party,” said Groeschel, whose Life.Church has 40 campuses and weekly attendance of more than 85,000. Transparency, empathy and consistency are critical to developing and maintaining trust.
That message reached viewers in more than 100 countries. A church in South Barrington, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, has been hosting the Global Leadership Summit for nearly 30 years, broadcasting it via satellite to hundreds of other locations, including Fort Wayne.
The two-day summit, which ended Friday, annually features some faith-based leaders but also numerous other high-profile speakers. This year, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Intel Corp. CEO Pat Gelsinger and clinical psychologist and author Henry Cloud were among the summit faculty.
Lori Whitman, a board member of Love Fort Wayne, the local hosting organization, said about 1,500 were registered to view the summit from the Grand Wayne Convention Center downtown. Kendallville, Huntington and Wabash, part of the Fort Wayne host organization, had about 300 additional people gathered. Dozens of others gathered in Warsaw, a separate satellite site.
Thursday and Friday marked the 20th year Fort Wayne has been a satellite, publicly applauded by summit officials several times for attracting the highest attendance outside of South Barrington.
Groeschel has been the summit’s opening speaker for the past several years. Trust, he said, starts with transparency, which some leaders find difficult. Most people are selective about what they share – personally and professionally.
“I feel like being the least transparent when things aren’t going well,” Groeschel said. But when communication in an organization decreases, uncertainty increases. It’s better to “disappoint with a hard truth than to deceive with a lie.”
Transparency helps team members grow closer, they typically solve problems faster and the trust grows, he said.
And it’s OK for leaders to be vulnerable with what they share.
“People may be impressed by your strengths, but they connect with your weaknesses,” Groeschel said.
Being empathetic and consistent are the other two keys that lead to trust. People will never give their lives to a cause led by someone who doesn’t care about their life, Groeschel said.
Consistency in an organization requires providing emotional safety, allowing people to express themselves and organizational clarity, Groeschel said. Leaders have to be clear about what they expect.
“Reward it when you see it and correct it when you don’t,” Groeschel said.
To share a thought, a favorite quote or other wisdom about leadership, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On also appears online as a blog at www.journalgazette.net/blog/lead-on/