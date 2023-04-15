Shelly Lehman started working in retail at the Fremont outlet mall when she was 16, and it wasn’t long before she eased into leadership roles.
First, she became a supervisor with authority to close her employer’s store in the evenings. Then she became an assistant manager.
Asked whether the management track was by design or coincidence, Lehman first responds: “It happened.” And after she thinks about it, and shares a little more about her career path, she concedes there was a bit of calculation.
Lehman said she “kind of fell in love with Walmart” when she went to college at Vincennes University. So when Walmart was opening a store in Angola, where Lehman lives, she interviewed with a representative who was a manager with the chain.
“I knew after talking to him, I wanted to be in a manager role,” said Lehman, who was 20 at the time and is now 53.
She’s also the first Fort Wayne-area female market manager for the retailer, which operates about 10,500 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs in 20 countries.
Lehman has an office at the Walmart store on Coldwater Road in Fort Wayne and oversees 10 stores from Angola to Decatur that collectively employ nearly 3,000 workers, also called associates. She used to have 12 stores to account for, but a realignment moved two into another area.
Her name surfaced in March as Walmart was looking to highlight some of its female leaders during Women’s History Month. Lehman has 14 years of experience as a market manager, six leading the Fort Wayne area.
In an October report, Walmart said its global representation of women in officer and management positions has increased steadily, although the number of females in the total workforce has declined. That mirrors the global trend.
For overall employment, Walmart’s mid-year 2022 report said women represent 53.45% of its workforce, compared to 55.08% two years ago. But representation in higher-paying leadership positions has increased.
Women currently represent 36.32% of Walmart’s global officers – up 5.51% from 30.81% two years ago, the report said.
Lehman typically spends a half or full day in the Coldwater Road store office and travels to the other stores she has to account for the rest of the week.
She keeps an eye on talent development opportunities and retention. She looks at various metrics to see how stores can improve, such as how to keep more products stocked on the aisles.
“There’s so much in metrics we look at,” Lehman said. “Our whole goal as a company is, ‘How do we continue to improve?’”
She hesitates to guess how many hours a week she works.
“Oh, gosh. I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t know if I want to say that out loud. … It’s over 40. How about that?”
Lehman will say she works at least 5 1/2 days a week. And in those long weeks, she’s learned plenty about people management.
It’s easier to engage employees, Lehman said, if you’re trying to inspire and support them and show you care.
“You have to be good with people when you’re going to manage 300 people in a building,” she said.
Biggest leadership lesson she’s learned to date?
“Take time to listen to your people,” Lehman said. “There’s probably been times when I haven’t listened well. I might have had an idea in my head and maybe theirs was better.”
While evaluating what’s in her mind with ideas associates or store managers present, Lehman said she’s also learned when to go with her gut instinct.
She tries to tell store managers things can’t always be their way. Some of Walmart’s ways stem from corporate standards of the Arkansas-based chain.
“I think I do a really good job of communicating and explaining the why behind that,” Lehman said.
But how certain corporate-issued expectations get executed is where store managers can find leeway. They actually have “quite a bit of autonomy,” she said.
Each store is different, based on the clientele. That helps dictate how to merchandise a store and engage associates.
For Easter Sunday, for example, some stores might have decided they wanted lilies up front, closer to where customers enter than in a garden center.
Lehman recalls when she ran a Walmart in Coldwater, Michigan, how she catered to customers who might visit for a major NASCAR race. She’d devote a middle aisle to all the items someone might want to attend a race.
As a manager overseeing multiple locations, Lehman – like many women – juggles work and family. She and her fiancé have adult children but also have two teens who live with them full time and two other children every other week.
With the younger ones, family support has been important. “It takes a village, as they always say; it really does,” said Lehman, who enjoys attending sporting events when her children are on teams.
But the work at Walmart is still energizing and rewarding, in more than one way.
“I’ve obviously stayed here for a reason,” Lehman said in a phone interview, adding the No. 1 factor is that she loves people. She also has been pleased with opportunities to move up in management with Walmart, finding support and guidance, while helping to train others.
“I’ve been able to meet some amazing people and be part of their development, and there’s been some amazing people who have been part of mine,” Lehman said.
Nick Hess is another market manager for Walmart. He’s been in the role for 10 years and supervises 10 stores from the Goshen and Elkhart areas to Marion, a territory west of Lehman’s.
“I think you’ve got to be a courageous leader; bold in our thinking and determined in our actions,” Hess said. “And I think you have to be humble as well, and I think Shelly exhibits all of those qualities.”
Hess has been with Walmart 25 years. He said Lehman has been “a great asset,” someone he can call for advice.
Lehman plans to stick with Walmart.
“They compensate you well to do a good job,” she said, “and as long as you’re doing a good job, you can keep doing it.”
