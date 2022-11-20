It’s stressful right now.
Inflation is making it harder for employees to stretch their paychecks, sometimes to cover basic needs, Erika Tedesco says. And some employers are seeing profit margins narrow due to inflation but know they dare not pass the total brunt of rising costs to customers if they expect to keep them.
Go on LinkedIn and you’ll “see a whole bunch of job postings. But at the same time, you’ll also see people posting ‘Hey, I just lost my job,” so there’s a lot of friction in the labor market.” said Tedesco, an employee experience leader with Diversified Automation, based in Louisville, Kentucky “The landscape for HR is tough right now. I think we all know it. We feel it.”
The best that businesses can hope for amid the friction is keeping their top talent, and Tedesco last month led an hourlong webinar offering ways to do that. They include designing a career advancement plan and developing strategies to enhance the traditional “total rewards” package, including supplementary insurance and paid time off.
During the “Retention During Recession” webinar, Tedesco referenced results from a McKinsey & Co. global survey this year that identified three top reasons employees cited for quitting their last jobs: lack of career advancement, inadequate total compensation and uncaring leaders.
“These things get amplified in stressful economic conditions,” Tedesco said. The concept of retention has almost become a cultural joke, she said, during the webinar, sponsored by the firm Growth Space.
“Underpaid workers? Order pizza. Understaffed? Order pizza. Overworked? Order pizza, Tedesco said. “But pizza alone is not going to solve all of our HR problems.”
Tedesco said she doesn’t want to retain all of the talent but does want to retain the top talent.
Creating clear career paths is important, she said, since many employees want to expand their skills. Employees want higher incomes, but “they are willing to work for it. It’s not just about an entitlement. It’s not just about a cost-of-living adjustment.”
Managers and human resources executives should look more closely for internal applicants who could fill roles, even if traditions may not have had those individuals on the radar screen.
“This is the time; this is the economic moment in history to get employees excited about adding to their skill set,” Tedesco said.
Recruiting is costly, so companies should also consider whether their hiring and promotion “non-negotiables” should be adjusted, Tedesco said. She mentioned drug-free company policies as a tradition, but noted some states have legalized marijuana use. Her own company is evaluating whether to make changes in 2023 to reflect those realities.
Requiring certain educational degrees has been standard, too, Tedesco said, but companies should consider whether experiences and skills could make someone a good fit for a promotion.
Her company, Diversified Automation, is a business that integrates material handling automation applications for industries including automotive and e-commerce. Tedesco tells employees she doesn’t expect they will necessarily spend 25 years with her company. But when the organization can’t meet their needs any longer or they can’t meet the company’s needs, she wants an amicable exit and hopes the employee will “have all kinds of tools packed in the bag” that can help in future jobs.
On the benefits side, flexibility and sometimes a little bit of the unexpected is important. Diversified Automation, for example, offers pet insurance. It added a talk therapy option to the company’s benefits plan since many of its workers travel 65% or more of their time and maintaining mental health is important. And based on employee interest in more immediate awards, Tedesco said it’s possible that annual bonuses could be split and distributed quarterly.
Unlimited paid time off has some appeal, but Tedesco notes that not every company can offer that. She encourages employers to do what they can to make employees feel they have more autonomy.
Creating a connection that highlights and celebrates the work mission can help with retention, too. Tedesco talked about a three-minute video her company compiled featuring customers thanking employees for the work they do. It was shared during Diversified Automotive’s 60th anniversary.
External voices can mean as much – if not more – than accolades from peers or even a good payday. Tedesco recalled one note an employee sent that said: “Money is important, of course, but knowing that I am making a difference is what keeps me here.”
