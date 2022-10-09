Everybody likes to win, but you have to play by the rules of the game. And in case you’re wondering, that applies beyond competitive sports.
Every organization has written and unwritten rules, says Stephen Krempl, author of “The 5% Zone; How to Stand Out As a Global Executive.” And it’s those unwritten ones that are the most important.
Unwritten rules could be as simple as whether your boss likes to run meetings to provide information and doesn’t care to be interrupted with questions – at least not until the end. Or maybe a boss likes to hold meetings to get diverse input and then summarize at the end.
But it’s not enough to know your boss’s style and preferences; you also need to know what your boss’s boss likes and needs, Krempl said during a webinar Wednesday.
When it’s time for promotions, your immediate supervisor likely isn’t the only one weighing in.
“Who you know is not as important as who knows you,” Krempl said during the Winning in the Work World webinar. The online training session was hosted by Chief Learning Officer, a multimedia publication that focuses on the benefits of a trained workforce.
Krempl, the CEO of Krempl Communications, has worked for major companies including Starbucks Coffee, Motorola and Yum! Brands, which includes Pizza Hut, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell.
He is the creator of Global Executive Mindset, a program aimed at empowering high-potential future leaders to make a mark in their organizations.
A key strategy for winning at work is to make sure you’re visible.
You can’t sit in the back corner and never ask good questions or pose potential solutions and expect to be top of mind when management is considering internal candidates for promotion, Krempl said.
“Management is always searching for the often hard-to-find and sometimes invisible internal talent,” Krempl said. “If you are not visible, you are invisible.”
Employees need to be aware of the five situations through which Krempl said their leaders see or hear them. Those situations are one-to-one, in small and large meetings, on conference calls, during presentations and social events.
Those interactions can help lead to success for individuals who can connect on a personal level with others, articulate their viewpoint clearly, communicate in general with confidence and build trust. They also have to provide direct feedback, take ownership, be willing to coach and recognize others.
The reason some employees get ahead is their ability to stand out, Krempl said, but it has to be built on a foundation of having a great attitude, competence and results.
When some people raise their hand in a meeting, others are eager to hear what they have to say. Others can raise their hand and prompt others to cringe, he said.
But in all attempts to be visible, tone is important.
You can do just three things in a meeting when speaking: make a point, ask a question or summarize information. In each case, lean toward doing it “more positively,” said Krempl, who last year released a book called “Positively Negative; How to turn Negative Messages into Positive Ones.”
Krempl acknowledges that some people might worry about not being their authentic self if they’re focused on being visible – heard, and not just seen. Although people can’t change who they are, it is necessary to switch to the 5% zone, and it actually comes naturally.
Think about when you are in the office and your role and actions. Now think about when you go meet up with an old college buddy, go to your in-law’s house, a game or a place of worship. You might act differently in each setting.
“No, you’re not acting,” Krempl said. “You’re playing your role.”
To share a thought, a favorite quote or other wisdom about leadership, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On also appears online as a blog at www.journalgazette.net/blog/lead-on/