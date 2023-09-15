Applications will be accepted through Oct. 16 for the Leadership Fort Wayne Class of 2024 training program.
Leadership Fort Wayne, founded in 1983, is designed to identify, motivate, develop, and train future community leaders. It has provided more than 1,500 individuals a behind-the-scenes look at all aspects of the community, ranging from the arts to government and economic development.
LFW’s nine-month curriculum includes keynote presentations and panel discussions where local leaders address the pressing issues and opportunities facing the community. Other program aspects include class members participating in Community Action Projects.
Interested individuals can apply online at LeadershipFW.com. For additional information, email mshort@gfwinc.com or call 260-420-6945.
EU lets Ukrainian grain ban expire, but countries may pass their own
LONDON — The European Union has decided not to renew a ban on Ukrainian food imports heading to nearby countries. The move Friday sets up a clash with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania and threatens European unity on supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. Poland said it will extend its own ban. The EU members have said food coming from Ukraine has become stuck within their borders. That's creating a glut that has driven down prices for local farmers. Poland's prime minister has reacted by saying that his government will extend its own ban on Ukrainian grain.
Big Pharma's Johnson & Johnson under pricing investigation in South Africa
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — U.S.-based pharmaceuticals company Johnson & Johnson is being investigated in South Africa for allegedly charging “excessive” prices for a key tuberculosis drug. The government-appointed commission that regulates business practices in the country announced the investigation on Friday. South Africa's Competition Commission says J&J’s Belgium-based subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals is also under investigation. The commission says it has information that the companies “may have engaged in exclusionary practices and excessive pricing” over the tuberculosis drug bedaquiline. Health advocacy groups say South Africa is being charged more than other countries for the drug. Tuberculosis is the leading cause of death in South Africa.