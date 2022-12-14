A roast half duck is the coolest thing made in Indiana and a 12-piece pit sectional is a runner-up, the state Chamber of Commerce announced today.
And both are products of Fort Wayne-area manufacturers, who have won the bragging rights in the state's second Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest.
Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg is the champion for its roast half duck. Polywood of Syracuse, the pit sectional manufacturer came in just behind.
The rankings are based on the popular online vote in a bracket-style competition. Winners were announced at a Best IN Manufacturing luncheon in Indianapolis.
“The importance of Hoosier manufacturers cannot be overstated. They create the goods that sustain individuals and businesses all across the state. And the products make their way throughout the nation and around the world,” said a statement from Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar.
Founded in 1958, Maple Leaf Farms has grown to 900 employees and produces about 40% of the nation’s duck supply. The winning entry, the roast half duck, is a fully cooked dish that both saves chefs time and allows consumers to create a restaurant quality meal at home for their families, according to the company.
Joining Maple Leaf Farms and Polywood in the semifinals were Hiker Trailers in Columbus and Kidstuff Playsystems in Gary. Rounding out the top eight: Grinds Coffee Pouches in Westfield, Hard Truth Distilling Co. in Nashville, Hudson Aquatic Systems in Angola and Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger.
The field began with 54 makers that represented 43 Hoosier communities and a wide variety of products made – from racing tires to children’s car seats to wine and video notes – and even Batmobile replicas.
Brinegar said thousands of votes were cast in every round.
“Indiana is fortunate to be home to companies that grow and make all kinds of things,” he said. “We are thrilled to recognize and bring attention to some of the state’s best and most innovative manufacturers. We especially congratulate Maple Leaf Farms on its well-deserved victory.”