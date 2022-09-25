Ellen Cooper’s guiding philosophy is on prominent display during virtual meetings.
Behind Lincoln National Corp.’s new president and CEO is a sign that reads: “Be bold. Be brave. Be brilliant.” Cooper’s co-workers say she’s all that – and more.
“I think she is just beyond brilliant,” said Colleen O’Leary, Lincoln’s Fort Wayne-based vice president of funds strategy and analytics. “She is a very collaborative leader. One of the things I most admire about her is every person at Lincoln has a voice, and she wants to hear that voice.”
As Cooper nears the six-month mark in the top job, the connection seems stronger than ever with Fort Wayne, where the company was founded in 1905. Lincoln’s headquarters moved in 1999, under Jon Boscia’s leadership, to Radnor, Pennsylvania. But it remains Allen County’s fifth largest private sector employer, according to data from Greater Fort Wayne Inc. About 1 in 5 Lincoln workers is based here.
Boscia’s successor, Dennis Glass, reached Lincoln’s executive suite in 2007 without ever living or working full time in Fort Wayne. Neither has Cooper, a Philadelphia native who succeeded Glass as the company’s first female CEO and joined Lincoln’s board in May. But her ability to connect with workers on every level of the corporate hierarchy has helped her gain employees’ respect and admiration.
“She’s dynamic,” said Jayson Bronchetti, Lincoln’s chief investment officer. “And she’s incredibly inclusive as a leader.”
On her toes
Cooper, the oldest of three children, was the first in her family to attend college. Her father was a self-taught accountant in private practice and her mother was a homemaker.
“I had to fight to go to college,” she said of enrolling at Temple University at age 16.
But she was mentally – and physically – up to the challenge. Cooper, who studied both French and Spanish, chose numerous classes that offered both high school and college credit.
“I think I had a passion for learning,” Cooper, 57, said during a virtual interview.
Meanwhile, she spent about 25 hours a week in dance classes, including classical ballet and jazz, throughout her childhood and teens. She also learned gymnastics, baton and fire baton twirling.
In fact, Cooper started her freshman year as a dance major. Her ultimate goal was to perform on Broadway. “Annie” and “A Chorus Line” were among her favorite musicals.
“I wanted to be the one who did the tap dance,” she said, recalling a specific part in “A Chorus Line.”
Cooper’s practical side soon took over, however, because she was determined to be financially independent. So when Temple launched a degree that promised plenty of opportunity for advancement and a good wage, she switched her major to actuarial science. She excelled in advanced math classes, so it felt like a good fit.
Despite the demanding course load, Cooper also managed to take one dance class each semester. And her love of Broadway remains as strong as ever. She counts “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hanson” among her current favorite musicals.
A company’s soul
Before becoming Lincoln’s CEO, Cooper spent 10 years as the financial services provider’s executive vice president and chief investment officer, the head of enterprise risk and Lincoln’s annuities group.
Her career up to that point included positions with successive responsibility at Ernst & Young, AEGON Americans and Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
Ken Stella, retired president of the Indiana Hospital & Health Association, spent 20 years on Lincoln’s variable insurance products mutual funds trust board. The Carmel resident worked with Cooper from her earliest days with the company.
“When she joined Lincoln, she came in as basically the chief risk officer … that’s basically the soul of an insurance company,” he said.
Insurance companies invest the premiums policyholders pay to ensure they have enough money to pay claims according to projected timelines. It’s crucial that officials make responsible decisions about how aggressive to be when making what Cooper described as “high-quality investments.” Lincoln has $300 billion in assets under management.
Cooper and other Lincoln executives choose the asset allocations – what percentage to invest in which types of investments. Investment adviser firms choose the individual stocks to buy.
When Cooper was with Goldman Sachs, she was the firm’s global head of insurance strategy, the team that advised insurance company on how to manage risk in their investment portfolios.
“This is a very talented woman who has a lot of creative ideas and energy,” Stella said during a phone interview.
Cooper said shifting from the actuarial side of the business to the investment side was “a big stretch.” But she embraced the challenge of building an investment process and team. Cooper said her dance background instilled in her the discipline necessary to repeat things until she mastered them.
Bronchetti, who is based in Radnor, is now in Cooper’s previous position as chief investment officer and reports directly to her.
“She’s a really unique combination of being brilliant and dynamic,” he said, “but she wraps it in this warmth that makes people comfortable.”
‘Does not dominate’
Cooper is perhaps best known for being inclusive, one of the company’s priorities. Stella described her as “a good consensus builder.”
“Ellen is a very good listener,” he continued. “She does not dominate a group meeting. She doesn’t have to be the center of attention.”
O’Leary, who had a seat at the table when Cooper’s CEO listening tour brought her to Fort Wayne earlier this year, agreed.
Although Lincoln executives consistently decline to disclose how many the company employs in Fort Wayne, economic development organization Greater Fort Wayne Inc. reveals the number on its list of major local private sector employers as about 1,950.
“Ellen leads without saying a word,” O’Leary said. “I look forward very much to where she takes us under her tenure.”
Bronchetti said Cooper runs the company as a meritocracy rather than a hierarchy. She doesn’t care where an idea comes from as long as it’s a good one, he said.
“I’ve seen the way she connects … with the people within my team,” he said. “She’s incredibly curious and asks a lot of questions.”
Cooper is also responsive when told a task will be very challenging to accomplish, allowing more time or additional resources, as needed, Bronchetti said. “She has a natural empathy,” he added.
Bronchetti considers Cooper a mentor, one who doesn’t micromanage. She shares tips on what she did in the position and how she did it, he said, “but she wraps that in, ‘But you’re going to find your own way.’ “
Cooper’s support extends to sending him quick texts after he gives a presentation. “You’re a star,” she’ll say. Bronchetti said the CEO also takes time to dash off thank you emails to lower-level employees who are surprised Cooper even knows who they are.
Fort Wayne’s role
Lincoln has 11,000 employees working in 11 corporate offices, Cooper said. She stressed that decision-making isn’t consolidated in Radnor and that powerful positions are spread throughout the organization.
“The Fort Wayne operation has always been an integral part of overall team Lincoln,” Cooper said, adding that the first time she entered Lincoln’s local workplace was years ago as an Ernst & Young auditor.
Lucy Gase, Lincoln’s senior vice president of enterprise services, is among those executives based in Fort Wayne. She oversees facilities, real estate, procurement, aviation, employee security, and processing incoming and outgoing mail at all 11 locations.
“I’m a good example of opportunity for advancement at Lincoln,” she said.
Gase, a Fort Wayne native, has worked at Lincoln for 46 years. She noted that although Cooper is only the 10th CEO at Lincoln, she isn’t exactly new to the business.
“She’s been an important part of our strategy for the past 10 years,” Gase said. “She is a people-centered leader, very focused on our employees but also very focused on our business.”