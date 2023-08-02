RADNOR, Pa. – Lincoln Financial Group on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $502 million, or $2.94 per diluted share, for common stockholders.
The earnings represented a substantial drop from $833 million, or $4.83 per diluted share in the same period last year, according to a news release.
Second quarter adjusted income from operations available to common stockholders was $343 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, compared to adjusted income from operations available to common stockholders of $367 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.
Lincoln Financial is making progress on “objectives to improve ongoing free cash flow, reduce capital sensitivity to market volatility and further diversify” its business mix, said a statement from Ellen Cooper, president and CEO.
The company’s stock closed at $27.87, down 40 cents or 1.41%. In after-hours trading about 5:40 p.m., the stock was down to $27.75.
CVS earnings report better than expected
CVS Health topped second-quarter expectations, but the health care giant’s profit sank as pricing pressure hurt its drugstores and a jump in care use hit the insurance side.
The company also booked a $496 million, pretax restructuring charge to cut costs and improve efficiency.
CEO Karen Lynch told analysts Wednesday that charge was tied partly to eliminating about 5,000 jobs that don’t involve dealing with customers.
CVS Health runs prescription drug plans through one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefits managers. Its Aetna insurance covers more than 25 million people.
New US rules to flick off incandescent bulbs
Thomas Edison’s pioneering incandescent light bulb, which cast illumination by heating a filament until it glowed, is fading into history.
New federal rules governing the energy efficiency of lighting systems went into full effect Tuesday, effectively ending the sale and manufacture of bulbs that trace their origin to an 1880 Edison patent. The big winners are likely to be more efficient and longer-lasting LED bulbs.
The rules have been whipsawed by politics for years, and as a result may not result in sweeping change because businesses and consumers have begun to embrace more efficient lighting on their own.WWE’s McMahon served with subpoena by federal agentsFederal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena to WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon last month, according to a regulatory filing. McMahon is also taking medical leave from the sports entertainment company following recent spinal surgery. That announcement comes as WWE reported better-than-expected revenue in the second quarter. The company saw an increase in ticket sales for live events, both domestically and overseas. It also reported an uptick in advertising and sponsorship revenue.Adidas is donating Yeezy sales to anti-hate groupsSportswear giant Adidas cut ties last October with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, due to his antisemitic comments. As a result, Adidas was left with more than a billion dollars worth of high-end Yeezy sneakers. Now, Jewish Americans are evaluating the German company’s plan to give some of the proceeds from the sneakers’ sale to groups engaged in fighting antisemitism. Several Jewish civic leaders contacted by The Associated Press said they weren’t planning to buy a pair of Yeezys themself. But they generally welcome the plan to support anti-hate organizations, saying the company is trying to make the best of a bad situation