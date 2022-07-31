Black employees are more likely than the total population – 55% vs. 44% – to report the pandemic caused them to reevaluate what matters most financially, a Lincoln Financial Group study says.
More Black employees – 45% – reported setting a budget for expenses this year vs. 34% of the total population, according to results from the 2021 Retirement Power study.
Increased awareness about prioritizing financial preparedness is one of a few silver linings from the COVID-19 pandemic, Lincoln Financial said in a news release this month.
“COVID-19 created financial challenges in many segments of the population, but our research underscores that Black Americans have been most impacted and are looking for solutions to help them achieve positive outcomes for the future,” said a statement from Ed Walters, a senior executive with Lincoln Financial Network. “By focusing on their wallets and financial planning, Black Americans will be in a stronger position to not only weather the next crisis, but to also build generational wealth.”
Lincoln’s study also showed that although 93% of Black employees reported having two or more competing financial priorities, they are the most focused of any demographic on setting financial goals. Black employees, the news release said, also lead in goal setting for the following areas:
Retirement savings (40% vs. 33%)
• Debt repayment (46% vs. 36%)
Other savings priorities (40% vs. 31%)
But Lincoln’s research showed that Black employees are more likely to view debt as a problem than the total population (85% vs. 73%).
“At Lincoln, one of our top priorities is financial security, which is why we partner with community organizations to provide knowledge, tools and access to guidance that empowers people to feel more confident about their finances,” said Kameka Grady, assistant vice president, marketplace and community diversity for Lincoln Financial.
In September 2020, Lincoln Financial Group announced an action plan to amplify the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. As part of that, Lincoln Financial Network, the retail wealth management arm of Lincoln Financial Group, launched its African American Financial Professional Network (AAFPN) that is designed to support adviser development efforts, attract more Black financial professionals to the company, and help define new strategies to support multicultural clients.
Additionally, Lincoln’s AAFPN recently announced a partnership with Changing How Individuals Prosper (CHIP) Professionals, which provides access to Black and Latino financial professionals who can help support individuals’ financial goals.
Information for the study was gathered through an online survey with 2,535 full-time workers, including 2,030retirement plan participants and505 non-participants, between Feb. 19 and March 18, 2021.
Quotas were established by generation,including Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers, and for participants of certain ethnic/racial backgrounds to ensure comparability and representativeness.
The data are weighted, including by demographics such as gender, age, race and education, to reflect the total population of full-time workers, Lincoln’s news release said. If the study were a random survey of 2,535 employed individuals in a retirement plan, it would have a margin of error – at the 95% confidence level – of plus or minus about 2 percentage points.