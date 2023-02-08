Lincoln National Corp. lost more than $2.2 billion last year, according to a filing Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based financial services company’s financial report shows the net loss per diluted common share was $13.10 for 2022. That compares with annual earnings of $1.4 billion, or $7.43 a share, posted for 2021. The difference is a staggering $3.6 billion plunge.
Lincoln also reported fourth-quarter earnings available to common shareholders totaled $1 million, or 1 cent a share, a 99.5% plummet from earnings of $220 million, or $1.20 a share, posted for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.
The company’s revenue was $18.8 billion last year and $19.2 billion the previous year.
Ellen Cooper, Lincoln’s president and CEO, commented on the results.
“We took swift action during the fourth quarter to fortify our balance sheet and improve our capital generation as we remain focused on positioning our franchise for profitable, capital-efficient growth by leveraging our differentiated business model, powerful distribution capabilities, and our high-quality investment portfolio,” she said in a statement.
It’s unclear late Wednesday what that action was and what caused the significant loss.
The company released financial reports after stock markets closed Wednesday. Officials will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. today for analysts and investors. Anyone can listen in by going online to the company’s website at www.lincolnfinancial.com/webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the website beginning in the afternoon at the same web address.
Lincoln was founded in Fort Wayne in 1905 and continues to be one of the city’s largest employers. The company no longer discloses how many workers are at each of its locations, but Greater Fort Wayne Inc. last year listed the local number as almost 2,000.
Lincoln’s products include life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services.