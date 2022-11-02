Lincoln National Corp. on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.58 billion, or $15.17 per diluted common share, a plunge of almost $2.9 billion compared to the same three months of last year, when earnings were $318 million, or $1.68 a share.
The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company attributed the significant swing to results of its review of how much money the company needs to have in reserves to ensure it can pay future claims.
The review found the reserves are $2 billion below where they should be, based on customer experience and changes within the industry. Lincoln also factored in a $634 million decline in the values of its life insurance business.
Ellen Cooper, president and CEO, commented on the results. “We are confident we have ample capital to effectively operate the business as we replenish statuary capital back to our targeted level.” Statuary capital is the minimum required amount for an insurance company to retain its business license.
Lincoln was founded in Fort Wayne in 1905 and employs an estimated 1,950 workers locally, making it Allen County’s fifth-largest employer. The company reported earnings after stock markets closed Wednesday.
Zimmer Biomet earnings up 33%
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $194 million, or 92 cents per diluted common share, a 33% increase from the $146 million, or 69 cents a share, reported for the third quarter of 2021.
The Warsaw-based orthopedic devices manufacturer posted the profit on net sales of $1.67 billion, a scant 1% dip from $1.69 billion in sales for the same period last year.
Zimmer Biomet’s long-term debt is more than $5 billion.
In executive-level comments, the company said hip- and knee-replacement surgeries increased during the quarter ended Sept. 30 as compared to the prior year, when the abundance of COVID-19 patients caused hospitals nationwide to limit elective surgeries.
Russia sticks to Black Sea grain deal
Diplomatic efforts have saved a wartime agreement that allowed Ukrainian grain and other commodities to reach world markets.
Russia said Wednesday it would stick to the deal after Ukraine pledged not to use a designated Black Sea corridor to attack Russian forces.
Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said they had thanked Turkey’s president for interceding.
Russia had suspended its participation in the grain deal over the weekend. It alleged a Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet in Crimea. Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the attack.