Broken glass, pests and malfunctioning sump pumps aren’t exactly the welcome home retirees hope for after spending the winter down south, but it happens.
Snowbirds start flocking to their vacation homes in October and they don’t return until April or May. It’s a long time for a home to sit unattended.
Jason Rey started Snowbird Services, a home watch service offering monthly visual inspections to proactively address the obvious issues, in 2012 to address just this problem. In August, the National Home Watch Association announced that he had earned accreditation for the 10th time and has become a Certified Home Watch Professional. That designation puts him into an “elite category” of providers, the association said in its news release.
“It’s something people don’t even realize that they need,” Rey said of the services he offers. “They’ll hire people in Florida or in the Carolinas or even Arizona to watch their properties but they don’t even consider their main investment at home.”
Along with being accredited from the industry trade group, Snowbird Services is insured and bonded. Each on-site visit to homes includes testing locks, lights, smoke detectors and alarms. The visits also include a visual pest, leak and plumbing inspection. Afterward, Rey sends a detailed report with photos, indicating any concerns.
Rey also offers other fee-based services ranging from scheduling/supervising repairs to cleaning and landscaping.
As a general contractor, Snowbird Services started as a part-time gig that’s grown. Rey said he’s already had new clients sign up for the upcoming winter season, though some people are still unfamiliar with the option.
“I don’t want to say pleasantly surprised, but I’m optimistic it will keep growing,” said Rey, a solo contractor whose primary focus is the Fort Wayne area.
“I don’t go up to the lakes, but I’ll venture out a little,” he said. “I’d love to be able to get a couple of employees and get out further but right now it’s just myself.”
It hasn’t been an entirely smooth process, though. The pandemic essentially flattened Rey’s business in the 2020-21 season.
“It was significant just because a lot of people didn’t travel,” he said. “Just that particular winter season, I just had a couple of people, one of which was overseas for an extended period of time. They were pretty appreciative of that.”
Leonard Wilson was one of those customers. He taught political science at Georgetown University in Qatar in 2021-22, during which his townhouse condo was left unattended.
The Snowbird monitoring “absolutely made us feel a little better,” he said. “Especially with winter and the changes with the weather, just having someone come in and make sure there weren’t any dramatic changes.”
Rey had to make minor repairs on the condo a few times. Wilson said Rey sent photos and offered several options in a detailed report.
“It was always good to have things checked out, if things looked good or if they looked funny,” he said.
Rey’s decision to start the business came after a conversation with a friend who was getting ready to retire.
“He said, ‘You know, it would be nice if someone would go into people’s houses who are leaving for the winter and keep an eye on things, make sure everything is OK,’ ” Rey said.
It made perfect sense.
“Why wouldn’t you look out for your biggest investment?” he said. “It’s just a little better, there’s a little more assurance than someone just driving by the house and saying it looks OK.”
Rey said working with the National Home Watch Association made him more comfortable knowing his customers could expect the same service from him in Indiana as they’d get for their vacation homes down south.
The association, according to its website, has an ethics code that includes looking out for the best interest of the client, maintaining adequate business coverages including insurance and operating with honesty and integrity.
Jack Luber, National Home Watch Association founder and executive director, said Rey has been with the association since its early days.
“He’s someone who really believes in the organization and what we stand for in home watch,” he said. “He was one of the first people accredited with us. He’s doing some really good work up there.”
Luber started doing home watch in 2004 when he realized that every time he and his wife went to their vacation property in South Carolina, it wasn’t much of a vacation.
“Every time we went, and we’d only have a few weeks to go, there was always something,” he said. “We’d find something wrong. We realized nobody was looking out for our best interests.”
Luber started offering visual inspections of vacation homes so people could relax, knowing their home away from home was in good care. In 2010, Luber did some research but found no industry standards or licensing requirements for home watch and he thought that was dangerous.
Many trades require licenses, he said, whether it be HVAC specialists or cosmetologists. He went on to talk about how he recently got his first manicure.
“I could see the manicurists’ license right in front of me, I knew the person doing this job was a professional,” he said.
“But I’m the person with access to your keys, your home, your stuff. And we fly under the radar.”
Luber hopes that offering accreditation and insurance will help legitimize the home watch industry.
Among the association’s 525 members/businesses, 183 individuals are certified home watch professionals, Faith Luber, who oversees membership and publicity, said through email this week.
While the service does create a regular presence at a home and deters squatters, Rey emphasized it’s not a security company.
“This isn’t surveillance,” he said. “We aren’t performing any digital inspection of the property.”
In some cases, he has access to home system information and is notified with issues. Although camera doorbells are being used more and more, Rey said it hasn’t affected his business. There’s only so much a camera can capture, he said.
After a decade in the business, Rey said he hasn’t had any critical emergencies.
“I mean a sump pump can be a catastrophe waiting to happen,” he said, “but I’ve never found any squatters or anything like that.”