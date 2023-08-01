Rival Holdings launched Tuesday as an investment company that pulls Ambassador Supply and VIA Developments under one umbrella, focusing on the real estate, construction and building industries.
The company will have a strong focus on mergers and acquisitions, real estate acquisition and development, and innovative technologies. As the parent company for Ambassador Supply and VIA, Rival operates 16 companies in 10 states, including Indiana. It has more than 800 employees, a real estate portfolio value of $200 million, and 2 million square feet under management.
“As our industry grows and evolves, it is critical that we focus on technology, innovation and disruption," Rival CEO Brad Crawford said in a statement. "Rival is a company that will work to catalyze innovation and growth, through a holistic view of the real estate and construction industry, and a willingness to take risks and explore possibilities.”
Ambassador Supply, which has Fort Wayne operations, is an industry investment and management group with a focus on the building industry. VIA, also operating locally, is a commercial real estate development and management firm.