An Indiana home healthcare provider violated federal law when it failed to pay workers for time spent driving between clients’ homes, leading to regulators recovering $126,162 in back wages, according to a news release today.
The money will be distributed among 95 workers, the U.S. Department of Labor said.
Investigators with the department's Wage and Hour Division determined that SHAS Inc., which operates as Sunshine Home Health Care, failed to record and pay for travel time. That resulted in minimum wage, overtime and recordkeeping violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the news release said.
“All too often, we find healthcare industry employers with systemic violations -- like failing to pay for employee’s time traveling between jobs accurately -- that deprive workers of all their hard-earned wages and benefits,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Patricia Lewis said in a statement.
“Healthcare workers provide skilled nursing and assistance with essential daily living tasks and enable thousands of Americans to remain in the comfort of their own homes,” said Lewis, who is based in Indianapolis.
Investigators determined the Fort Wayne employer violated the federal law by doing the following:
• Failing to pay workers for travel time between client’s home, which led some workers to be paid less than minimum wage per hour worked.
• Applying overtime rules for salaried employees incorrectly, and denying workers overtime wages due.
• Not maintaining an accurate record of hours worked.
A woman who answered the phone Friday afternoon at Sunshine Home Health Care identified herself as an administrative assistant, but declined to give her full name. She said the business was “not interested” in commenting.