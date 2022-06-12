For dealerships that sell the Acura brand, the main expectation is customer satisfaction.
At Don Ayres Acura on Illinois Road, which opened two years ago, Sara Ayres, dealership president and owner, said satisfying customers and making a great experience are priorities.
“As a dealer that’s only two years old, we’ve come a long, long way, and we have very high standards as a business,” she said.
That strategy helped Don Ayres Acura win the Precision Team Status Award for both sales and service in May from the automaker.
“The Precision Team Status Award is the highest award that Acura gives, and it incorporates customer satisfaction for sales, service and meeting sales objectives,” she said. “Interestingly, they give this award for sales, service and then combined.”
Dean Carone, Acura zone manager for the central U.S., said the Precision Team Award is based on a dealership’s yearlong performance, and the award has been around since Acura was founded in 1986. Don Ayres Acura was one of 48 dealers in the country to win this award for both sales and service.
Ayres is also the owner and president of Don Ayres Honda, 4740 Lima Road. Although Honda does not have the Precision Team Award like Acura, Ayres said Honda has similar awards such as the President’s Award, which the Honda dealership has won 18 times.
“We are used to winning those kinds of awards at Honda,” she said. “It means we’re doing our job in sales, it means we’re doing our job satisfying our customers and making a great experience.”
But now, at a newer dealership, recognition like the Precision award is special for Ayres and the rest of its staff, especially when it comes to building a company culture. Ayres said she’s proud of how the dealership has started to grow since it first opened, and she has enjoyed watching it grow from a brand-new store to one that is winning awards and being recognized.
Like Ayres, Doug Settle, service director for Don Ayres Acura, has enjoyed watching the store grow, but he’s also enjoyed seeing how the employees work and act, especially when it comes to helping customers.
“To see them come in with that mindset, and to see how they’re treating customers when they walk in – they’re just taking it to another level,” Settle said. “You can just feel that when you walk into the service department. They want to make sure they are good stewards to customers and our community, because it’s taken two years to get to that, and I couldn’t be prouder of the team that we have here.”
Settle said Don Ayres Acura is smaller than the Honda store, with about 22 total employees; the Honda store has about 140 employees. He believes the two stores are different in how they function, but with Acura, everything is more hands-on, and he can spend more time with the employees.
“It’s a big difference between the two, but hopefully in the near future it won’t be that big of a difference,” he said.
Ayres said it’s been fun for her to open a new dealership, and she believes the size of the store makes it more manageable.
“I’m able to keep tabs on everything that’s going on here,” she said. “It’s very different, but it’s more of an ‘all hands on deck’ atmosphere where people have to cover for each other. We don’t have all these people to do different things, and the teamwork is extraordinary.”
Ayres has also been able to open and run the store with her husband, Mike Craig, who is general manager of Don Ayres Acura. She said it’s been fun to work together and figure out how to run the store together.
This is Craig’s first job with a dealership. He previously worked with Fort Wayne Metals as a quality engineer. Craig said he enjoys the size and working for a small business.
“I get to talk to (the employees) almost every day,” he said. “It’s a close-knit group. I definitely see things on the floor that we’ve gone through. … We’ve got a great team and it’s been really fun to see them grow.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Craig said the dealership has seen various difficulties, but inventory shortages were most prevalent. Ayres said auto production was cut “to extreme levels” in April 2020 because manufacturers anticipated low demand.
However, since people were not traveling or going out, they had more money saved and chose to buy cars instead. This meant the interest in new vehicles returned quickly, and demand exceeded supply.
“There are now extreme shortages of new vehicles, and that is translated into shortages of used vehicles because people still want to buy cars,” Ayres said.
Craig said it’s been important for his team to be transparent with customers and let them know what the expectations are when they get a car. He encourages his employees to stay in communication with customers when there are delays with vehicles as well.
Although the pandemic led to inventory issues, Craig said it’s given his staff the opportunity to “perfect their craft” when it comes to taking care of customers, and he’s excited to see how the staff will continue to grow. He believes the Don Ayres Acura brand will gain more exposure in the community, and it starts with the Precision Team Award.
“I’m really proud of our team,” he said. “It’s Acura’s most prestigious award. … The fact that we won it for both sales and service just recognizes the fact that we’re taking care of customers at the beginning of the sale all the way through the life of the car ownership.”