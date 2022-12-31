Devan Filchak has been promoted to metro editor for The Journal Gazette.
Filchak will lead a team of reporters covering local and business news in the Fort Wayne area, the Indiana statehouse and government.
Filchak joined the newspaper in April 2021 as the local government reporter, covering the Fort Wayne City Council, Allen County Commissioners and various zoning and planning boards and commissions. She also has assisted as a night metro desk editor.
Before joining the Journal Gazette, Filchak’s previous employment included working at The Bluffton News-Banner and The Herald Bulletin in Anderson.
Filchak succeeds Jim Chapman, who retired effective Dec. 30. Chapman joined the newspaper in 1990 as a reporter before becoming a night metro desk editor, day city editor and then metro editor.