Logan Buescher isn’t stressing about an economy in which the word inflation has been trending for months.
He’s not worried about whether rising interest rates might scare off people who have been contemplating a new home.
“I’m excited for 2023. I think it’s going to be a great year,” Buescher said, during a telephone interview three days before Christmas.
Buescher is vice president of the remodel division with Bob Buescher Homes, a family business he’s been with since 2011. He’s also the 2023 president of the Home Builders Association of Fort Wayne Inc.
As 2022 was winding down, Buescher and Rudy Koch, the incoming president of the Upstate Alliance of Realtors, shared their thoughts about the Fort Wayne area housing market.
Koch, who has been in the real estate market 35 years, expects activity in the coming year to moderate.
“I can’t predict with any certainty of course, but I would expect at least a leveling off – no growth in other words,” Koch said.
The Federal Reserve in mid-December boosted its benchmark interest rate for the seventh time in 2022, part of its strategy to stem inflation.
Increasing the benchmark rate a half point – in the range of 4.25% to 4.5% – put it at the highest level in 15 years. And the Associated Press reported that some policymakers forecast that the key short-term rate could reach from 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023.
The Fed’s interest rate moves have a ripple effect, including causing mortgage rates to double since the last quarter of 2021.
But for anyone considering history, Buescher said there was a period in the past 40 years when interest rates from 6% to 7% were considered moderate. Buyers may have been spoiled with the lower rates in recent years.
“It just takes some getting used to,” said Buescher, who started working in the housing market in 2011. His dad, Bob, owns Bob Buescher Homes and started in the business in 1977, according to the company website. The senior Buescher has built more than 2,000 homes.
Logan Buescher said the company closed on about 55 new homes and 45 remodels in 2022. The numbers didn’t set any records, “but as far as dollar volume, we definitely had a record in dollar sales,” he said.
Part of the increased dollar value stemmed from inflation, but Buescher said the square-footage requests for new builds has been increasing, too. His company regularly builds homes of 2,000 to 2,500 square feet but has also done several with 4,000 square feet or more.
“There are lot of bells and whistles in these houses now, way more than there were four to five years ago,” he said.
Popular amenities include quartz countertops, copper ceilings, intricate fireplace detail, expanded hard-floor surface areas and, Buescher said, walk-in tile showers “are almost a must now.”
The average remodel job for Bob Buescher Homes is $200,000, he said. The average new-home build for his clients is about $500,000 or more, but some clients are spending between $700,000 to $1 million.
Buescher expects this year will be more steady, similar to 2019 – pre-pandemic.
“It’s not slow, by any means, but it’s more manageable than it has been the past couple of years, for sure,” he said. “It’s still going to be a strong year. We’ve got a lot of stuff in the pipeline.
“It’s pretty good to be able to look out to the next three quarters, knowing that you’re going to have plenty of business,” Buescher said.
The “craziest thing through the pandemic was getting materials,” he said. Some products Bob Buescher Homes was accustomed to getting in four to five weeks took 20 weeks.
“We just had to make ourselves flexible with what came on the market and so that we could build a good, solid product for our customers, but also in a good, timely fashion,” Buescher said.
Koch, who has a small independent firm called Prodigy Realtors, looks forward to more stability in the area’s housing market.
“The last couple of years, up until October (of 2022), were on a track that was just simply not sustainable,” he said. “Every time we got a new listing, there’d been multiple offers.”
Koch agrees that many people who were contemplating buying a home, upgrading or looking for less space, probably made those moves before the Fed began boosting interest rates.
If financed at 7%, a monthly mortgage on a home in the $225,000 range could mean a payment several hundred dollars higher than if the interest rate was 3.5%, Koch said.
Buyer demand in recent years, along with inadequate inventory on the market, has contributed to rising sales prices.
“Because of the shortage, the lack of inventory, people were willing to pay more than list price in some cases,” Koch said.
Through November, data from the Realtors’ association Multiple Listing Service showed the average sales price year-to-date at $248,117. That was up 11.7% from $222,040 through the first 11 months of 2021, Koch said. And that $222,040 was up 12% from the same period in 2020.
The MLS includes Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells and Whitley counties, but listings from other area counties may also be entered into the database and reflected in the statistics.
Normally, Koch said, an annual appreciation of 5% to 6% would be expected.
“The impact is really quite simple,” Koch said. “If you have a home that you’re wishing to sell that you’ve owned 10 years, you’ll see some equity build up but with higher interest rates, going to a bigger home doesn’t make sense.
“People are kind of sitting where they are,” he said, “trying to figure out where this crazy market is going to go.”
The National Association of Realtors on Dec. 13 said it predicts 4.78 million existing-home sales in 2023, down 6.8% from 5.13 million projected for 2022. The annual median home prices are expected to increase by just 0.3% after a 9.6% gain in 2022.
Some parts of the country, most likely the East and West coasts, could see sales prices drop 25% as the market shifts back to more normalcy, Koch said. But he isn’t expecting dramatic upticks or downturns in this region.
“I would like to say I’m (forecasting) middle of the road,” he said.