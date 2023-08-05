Hajira T. Khan believes in being present and has not just one but two locations where she shows up daily.
One spot is at 11627 Coldwater Road; the other is at 9336 Illinois Road.
Both are Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care sites. If they’re open, Khan makes the rounds.
“We’re very invested in both of the academies,” Khan said. “What a lot of families notice is it’s a very personal touch; it’s a community.”
Khan is the owner and president of both Kiddie Academy of Fort Wayne and Kiddie Academy of Southwest Fort Wayne. Last month, she won Franchisee of the Year, an award presented at Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising’s annual conference, held this year in Orlando, Florida.
She was selected from among 28 contenders.
In January, Kiddie Academy announced it surpassed 300 franchise locations across 33 states and Washington, D.C.
Kiddie Academy, founded in 1981, grew enrollment nearly 9% systemwide as the company expanded to more than 305 franchised locations last year. That represented a 7% increase from 2021, the January news release said. Enrollment increase outpaced unit growth, meaning Kiddie Academies, on average, served more children year over year.
A spokeswoman for Kiddie Academy said last week the company now has 312 locations.
Knowing the need for child care and early education programs, Khan said she wouldn’t mind expanding. But she also wants to maintain the quality her locations, which have a waitlist, have become known for.
“I don’t want to stretch ourselves out too much,” Khan said, “but I know there’s a big need.”
The Franchisee of the Year award is given to operators who “maintain awareness of best practices in the early education and childcare industry and sees that they are implemented.”
Any member in the Academy can nominate a franchisee – other than themselves – for the award. Corporate representatives can also nominate a franchisee for the award.
“There are some really great franchises in the system. I’m constantly learning and growing and hearing different ideas,” said Khan, who is part of a regional advisory council for Kiddie Academy. “To be given this honor, it was a huge surprise.”
With the two Fort Wayne sites, Khan has about 65 employees. The Coldwater Road location can accommodate 120 students and the Illinois Road location nearly 135. But based on schedule variations with some youth who are at the centers part time, Khan said about 275 children are enrolled.
Khan is the mother of four – two girls and two boys whose ages range from 21 to 5.
Her older son was 1 when she decided to get into educational child care because she couldn’t “find good options for him.” He was 3 when Khan opened her first academy, on Coldwater Road, about 10 years ago. The Illinois Road site opened about four years ago.
“For the last 10 years, Hajira has demonstrated her unfailing love for the education and care of young children,” Robin Becher, director of Kiddie Academy of Fort Wayne, said in a statement. “What started as a quest to find the right educational childcare for her oldest son quickly became a mission to provide a safe, healthy, loving and educational environment for the children of Fort Wayne.”
Both of Khan’s Fort Wayne academies have been recognized as top childcare centers in the area, Kiddie Academy said in its news release about the franchisee award.
The Coldwater Road location achieved national accreditation through the National Association for the Education of Young Children and the Paths to Quality Level 4, the highest quality rating in the state of lndiana. The Illinois Road location is in the accreditation process.
Khan works with staff and management to attain the awards using the brand’s Life Essentials curriculum and the code of ethics from the national association as her foundation for success, Kiddie Academy said.
The Life Essentials approach and curriculum focuses on the development of the six areas to prepare children – Character, Confidence, Curiosity, Connection, Critical Thinking, and Creative Expression. Children are encouraged to explore and work at their own pace.
“Your child will grow socially, physically, emotionally and intellectually. Our highly trained teachers are there every step of the way to guide, nurture and cultivate your child’s development,” the local website says.
Cassie Jones and her husband have two daughters enrolled at the Coldwater Road Kiddie Academy. The girls started at the southwest location, but the family moved north.
Jones said the transition was seamless. Her family has found “the same level of quality care and commitment to fostering a healthy, safe, and nurturing environment” at both locations, she said.
“The administrative staff and teachers at both locations are incredibly kind, helpful, and I feel they truly see my kids as individuals and foster their independence and creativity while also teaching them life skills at a young age,” Jones said through email. “What I like most about the programming is that there’s a healthy mix of structured activities while still allowing plenty of time for play as well.”
Parents and guardians get daily reports about activities that include pictures taken during the day, along with a monthly newsletter and other communications – sometimes through an app or text message – ranging from special activities to health updates.
“At both locations, Hajira (the owner) has maintained a very visible presence and always has an open door,” Jones said. “She has always been approachable and has done a great job building up a team of teachers and staff around her.”
Joshua Frick, president of Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, said in January the franchisees contribute to the organization’s success.
Frick and Kiddie Academy Executive Vice President Casey Miller presented Khan the franchisee award last month.
Along with being attentive to what benefits children, Khan is also conscious of workers’ needs.
Many childcare and educational centers are open constantly – except holidays, Khan said. She tries to find additional days to give staff a reprieve for the work norm, whether it’s a “mental health” day off or an in-service day at least once monthly.
She doesn’t mind providing financial incentives, but Khan isn’t fond of sign-on bonuses. To her, that means rewarding people you don’t really know. Instead, she focuses on retention bonuses, including as end-of-year and summertime, along with regular pay increases.
“I think we’ve put a lot of effort into making it a preferred choice of employment,” Khan said. “So what can we do to help that experience, because childcare is a very taxing employment?”
If the staff and educators are happy, Khan said, “then the parents are going to be happy with what we have going on in the classroom.”
Jim Deraney was. He and his wife, Kelly, had a son and daughter in the Illinois Road Kiddie Academy before moving to Knoxville, Tenn.
Deraney said he feels lucky that they were able to get their children into Kiddie Academy, given the demand for child care and early learning centers.
“Honestly, that decision that we made was probably one of the best decisions we made when we were up there,” Deraney said. The local owner and her team “made things really easy; kept us at ease.”
Deraney and his wife came to Fort Wayne just as COVID-19 became a global health concern. His son was 5 and the daughter was 2. While the pandemic slowed many businesses, the couple had to keep working.
“They stayed open,” Deraney said of Kiddie Academy. “We were very thankful for that, especially since my wife and I work in healthcare, and we couldn’t close.”
The Kiddie Care culture, which includes extensive communication with parents, has impressed Deraney. And he sees an opportunity to share that where he now lives.
“There aren’t any Kiddie Academies here in Knoxville, and we’re actually in the process of opening up the first one down here,” Deraney said this week. “We want to make the investment in the community so everybody can have the experience we had.”