Allen County women who work are more likely to be part-time than full time and less likely to be among the highest wage earners, results of a study released today show.
Women comprise nearly 51% of the Fort Wayne population, but account for about 47% of full-time employees and about 76% of part-time employees, according to the Women in the Workplace Report.
White/Caucasian women are overrepresented in full-time employment among women, while racial and ethnic identities are underrepresented. Hispanic/Latina women, for example, comprise 8% of women in Fort Wayne, but represent 19% of part-time employed women.
On the pay scale, women make up most of the bottom 10% of salaries, at 77.8%. Those who are in the top 10% of salaries are most likely to be White/Caucasian while Black women are overrepresented in the bottom 10% of salaries, at 15%.
Those findings in the Women in the Workplace Report are based on a Compass Survey that Allen County employers and human resources executives were asked to complete last year. The Women's Fund of Greater Fort Wayne conducted the survey to analyze women in leadership, compensation and benefits and policies available to women, along with equitable hiring practices.
Twenty-eight employers completed the survey, according to the report, but they represent 21,249 employees.
Some employers are starting to adopt benefits and policies that support women in the workplace, including paid family leave, flex-time options, and conducting wage-gap analyses, but "we have a long way to go," the report said.
The survey, modeled after one done by the Women's Fund of Greater St. Louis, was open from August to December of last year through SurveyMonkey. It was shared through social media and on the Women's Fund website, where survey results are available.
The Women's Fund also hosted a lunch Wednesday, on Equal Pay Day, at Bergstaff Place to share survey results. Equal Pay Day is a symbolic marker designed to represent how far into the year the average woman has to work to earn what men earned in the previous year.
"We need more employers willing to evaluate the role of gender in their workplaces, and more legislators promoting policies and laws that foster women's economic security. These steps aren't just good for women; they're good for business and community wealth," a letter included in the local Women in the Workplace Report report says. It was signed by Cassie Beer Women's Fund director; Stephanie Crandall, Economic Security Committee chair; and Sherry Early, Steering Committee chair.