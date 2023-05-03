A local support system that caters to female entrepreneurs has won the Women's Business Center of the Year award for a six-state, Great Lakes region.
U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Indiana District Director Stacey Poynter presented the award Wednesday to the WEOC Women's Business Center at the NIIC, or Northeast Indiana Innovation Center.
The WEOC WBC serves women at all stages of their ventures, providing business growth coaching, training and education, connectivity, mentoring, and access to capital, a news release said.
During fiscal year 2022, the WEOC WBC served nearly 720 clients at various stages of small business ownership and assisted nine new business starts. The center also helped women business owners secure nearly half $500,000 in small business funding.
WEOC WBC was named the 2022 SBA Indiana Women’s Business Center of Excellence.
The award is part of National Small Business Week events highlighting the accomplishments of small businesses and organizations supporting their growth and impact on the American economy.