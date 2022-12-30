Two affiliated logistics companies have announced they are closing their facility in southeast Fort Wayne and eliminating all 85 jobs.
GXO Logistics Supply Chain Inc. and GXO Warehouse Co. Inc. at 12301 Bluffton Road issued a state-required Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification announcing the decision.
The shutdown will be permanent and begin Feb. 28 and conclude within 14 days of that date, the WARN notice says. It is dated Dec. 20.
GXO, a spinoff of XPO, has been closing other facilities in recent months, according to industry media reports.
A company spokesperson told SupplyChainDive.com the Fort Wayne closing was because the facility's customer decided to manage its own operations. Affected workers may apply for positions with the client at the same facility or transfer to another GXO site, the report says.
The name of the client and the number of available positions were not detailed, but the local GXO workers have been notified of their separation dates, the WARN notice says.
Previously, the company announced it would eliminate 123 jobs and stop operating its facility in Kenosha, Wisconsin, starting Feb 13. Earlier this month, GXO ceased operations at two Texas facilities, in Lancaster and Dallas, affecting 262 employees.
In July, GXO said it would cease operations at a facility that employed 144 workers in Racine County, Wisconsin, south of Milwaukee. GXO said a customer had relocated its warehousing operations from Wisconsin to northern Kentucky.
GXO, which is based in Greenwich, Connecticut, cited the same reason and the same resolution for employees at other sites. The company said the Texas facilities provided services for Pepsi.
GXO at the end of last year had 316 U.S. locations and 120,000 workers, including 45,000 temporary workers, according to a federal Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
The Fort Wayne facility is nonunion, and employees will not be able to displace those with less seniority for open positions, the WARN notice says.
Affected employees include 53 material handlers and forklift operators and an assortment of supervisors and administrative workers.
Mayor Tom Henry has been notified of the shutdown, GXO's WARN notice says.