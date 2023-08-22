LOS ANGELES – While sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell again last month, the national median home sales price rose to $406,700, marking its first annual increase since January, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. Elevated mortgage rates and a stubbornly low home inventory have been a drag on sales, but prices are being propped up as buyers who can afford to do so compete for homes. So, where do prices go from here? Homebuyers hoping for a big decline may be disappointed. Many experts see a greater chance of an increase in prices versus a decline in the coming months.
Unionized UPS workers approve contract leaders agreed to in late July
The union representing 340,000 UPS workers says its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement reached last month. The vote results announced Tuesday put a final seal on contentious labor negotiations that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters said that 86% of the votes casts were in favor of ratifying the contract. Voting on the new five-year contract began Aug. 3 and concluded Tuesday. After negotiations broke down in early July, UPS reached a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters just days before an Aug. 1 deadline.
Dubai International Airport sees 41.6 million passengers in first half of year, more than in 2019
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, says it served 41.6 million passengers in the first half of this year. That exceeds figures for the same period in 2019 as travelers return to the air after the lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic. The airport made the announcement Tuesday. The new figures at the airport known as DXB reflect figures offering by the International Air Transport Association that traffic worldwide is at 94% of pre-COVID levels. The Dubai airport, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates, long has served as a barometer for the aviation industry worldwide.
Jailed Sam Bankman-Fried can’t prepare for trial without vegan diet and adequate meds, lawyers say
NEW YORK – Defense lawyers say FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried can’t adequately prepare for trial in six weeks while in jail without proper access to computers, necessary medications to help him concentrate, and a better diet than bread, water and peanut butter. The lawyers made their complaints Tuesday to a magistrate judge in Manhattan federal court after Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to seven charges he is expected to face at an October 3 trial. The California man was making his first court appearance in a drab prison uniform since his $250 million bail was revoked 10 days ago.
Dick’s 2Q profit falls, and the retailer lowers its full-year outlook on worries about theft
Dick’s Sporting Goods profit slipped in its second quarter and missed Wall Street’s expectations as the retailer cut its full-year profit outlook, citing worries over theft at its stores. For the period ended July 29, Dick’s earned $244 million, or $2.82 per share. A year earlier the company earned $319 million, or $3.68 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted earnings of $3.81 per share.
IBM is selling The Weather Company assets to private equity firm Francisco Partners
NEW YORK – IBM is selling assets of The Weather Company – including Weather.com and The Weather Channel mobile app – to private equity firm Francisco Partners. The two companies announced the sale Tuesday but did not disclose its price. IBM said it will still keep its sustainability software business and plans to still use The Weather Company’s weather data for this technology. The sale is set to close in early 2024. IBM bought The Weather Channel mobile app along with the digital assets of The Weather Company in 2015 for $2 billion – but did not acquire The Weather Channel seen on TV. Allen Media Group has owned The Weather Channel television network since 2018.