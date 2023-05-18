A persistently low inventory of homes on the market held back U.S. home sales again in April, even as the national median sale price posted its biggest annual drop in 11 years.
Existing home sales fell 3.4% in April from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.28 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. Sales sank 23.2% compared with April last year. The annual drop was steepest in markets across the Western part of the country, where sales plunged more than 30% from a year earlier.
The national median home price slipped 1.7% from April last year, the NAR said.
Mortgage rates up
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate edged higher this week after a two-week drop, a modest move in line with a mostly moderate shift in home-loan rates in recent weeks.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.39% from 6.35% last week. The average rate a year ago was 5.25%.
The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with those refinancing their homes, held steady this week at 5.75%. A year ago, it averaged 4.43%.
Walmart sales rose 7.4% in 1st quarter
Walmart reported strong first-quarter sales results as the nation’s largest retailer’s low prices continue to draw budget-conscious consumers in a challenging economic environment of stubbornly high inflation.
Comparable store sales rose 7.4% in the quarter ended April, a bit slower than the 8.3% during the fourth quarter but still impressive. Global online sales surged 26%. Shares rose 1% Thursday.
Walmart said its groceries market share is growing among higher-income shoppers and younger customers.
Jobless claims fall
Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week following a previous spike that analysts took as a sign that higher interest rates were finally cooling the labor market. U.S. applications for jobless claims for the week ending May 13 fell by 22,000 to 242,000, from 264,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported.