Lutheran Hospital CEO Clyde Wood is leaving the health network, Teri deMatas, vice president of marketing and community relations, confirmed Friday.
Wood’s last day at Lutheran will be Aug. 4. After his departure, Wood will become CEO at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, deMatas said.
She didn’t say when Lutheran plans to hire Wood’s replacement.
“(Wood) will work with the hospital administrative team to help ensure a smooth transition,” deMatas said in an email.
Lutheran officials announced June 30, 2022, that Wood would be the hospital’s CEO. He officially stepped into the role on July 26, 2022. Wood held roles at various hospitals in North Carolina and Tennessee before coming to Indiana.
Since Brian Bauer was fired in 2017, Lutheran has been led by several CEOs and interim CEOs, including Paula Autry, Tony Degina, Aaron Hazzard and Brady DuBois.
Lutheran Hospital is one of about 10 under the Lutheran Health Network umbrella. They include Lutheran Hospital at 7950 W. Jefferson Blvd., just east of Interstate 69, and Lutheran Downtown Hospital, which is about a block west of the old St. Joseph Hospital that it replaced.
Community Health Systems, a publicly traded company based in Franklin, Tennessee is the parent of Lutheran Health Network.