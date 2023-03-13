A joint venture between Lutheran Health Network of Indiana and Select Medical Corp. will expand inpatient rehabilitation and critical illness recovery care in Fort Wayne, a Monday news release said.
As part of the agreement, Lutheran Health Network will contribute its 36-bed Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Wayne, 7970 W. Jefferson Blvd., to the joint venture. The venture includes future plans to build a specialty hospital that will provide inpatient rehabilitation and critical illness recovery, licensed by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as long-term acute care services.
The projected cost of the new hospital was not disclosed in the news release.
Select Medical will be the majority owner and managing partner. Lutheran Health Network of Indiana is a subsidiary of Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn.
A critical illness recovery hospital provides care for post-ICU patients who require a high level of continued complex care, the release said. Patients currently have to travel outside the region for this level of care.
The Rehabilitation Hospital will continue to provide inpatient medical rehabilitative care for patients who have experienced a stroke, brain or spinal cord injury, amputation and other complex orthopedic conditions.
The hospital has been in operation for more than three decades, and in 2022 it earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Stroke Rehabilitation Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
“I am proud of the long history The Rehabilitation Hospital has had in providing outstanding inpatient medical care for patients, and I am also extremely gratified by our providers and team members’ commitment to our patients,” said Ryan Cassedy, chief administrative officer of The Rehabilitation Hospital, in a statement.
“This joint venture between Lutheran Health Network and Select Medical will allow us to expand on what we do best – provide our patients with outstanding care,” Cassedy said.
The partnership marks Select Medical’s first rehabilitation hospital in Indiana and a return of much-needed critical illness recovery care in the region, said Tom Mullin, Select Medical’s executive vice president of hospital operations.
“We look forward to partnering with Lutheran Health Network to provide high quality specialty inpatient rehabilitative and critical illness recovery care in Fort Wayne and surrounding communities,” Mullin said.
The joint venture further expands Select Medical’s statewide continuum of post-acute care that currently includes three critical illness recovery hospitals and 40 outpatient rehabilitation centers.