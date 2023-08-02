Lutheran Health Network’s parent company continues to lose money, but its second-quarter loss was $13 million less than its first-quarter one.
And Community Health Systems Inc.’s loss for the three months ended June 30 was significantly less than the same period of 2022.
The Franklin, Tennessee-based health care provider’s second-quarter loss of $38 million, or 29 cents per diluted common share, compares to a loss of $326 million, or $2.52 a share, for last year’s second quarter. The company’s first-quarter loss was $51 million.
Second-quarter net operating revenues were $3.1 billion.
Community Health ended the quarter with 78 hospitals, six fewer than one year earlier.
CEO Tim Hingtgen cited continued progress in increasing patient volumes, efforts to grow, and manage expenses.
“Other strategic developments are expected to have a positive impact moving forward, including recent investments to modernize our business operations,” Hingtgen said in a statement. “We are in the process of redesigning numerous workflows that will further standardize and centralize key business functions across our organization, which we are referring to as Project Empower.”
In February, Community Health reported 2022 annual earnings of $46 million an 80% plunge from the $230 million posted for 2021.
The company ended the second quarter with $11.7 billion in long-term debt, $114 million more than it owed as of Dec. 31.
Lutheran Health Network is one of northeast Indiana’s largest employers.
The company last year employed more than 4,000 in Allen County alone, according to data from Greater Fort Wayne Inc. The network also operates hospitals in Bluffton, Warsaw and Peru.