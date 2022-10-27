Lutheran Health Network’s parent company has reported a third-quarter net loss of $42 million, or 32 cents per diluted common share.
Community Health Systems Inc. submitted its financial filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission after stock markets closed Wednesday.
During trading Thursday, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company’s shares gained 60 cents to close on the New York Stock Exchange at $2.90.
The health care provider’s loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 compares to earnings of $111 million, or 85 cents a share, for last year’s third quarter.
Community Health’s net operating revenues were $3.03 billion for the most recent quarter.
CEO Tim Hingtgen in a statement praised the company’s Florida employees “who continuously maintained their operations during Hurricane Ian and in the aftermath of the storm.”
Some of the company’s Florida facilities were affected by the storm, the filing disclosed, interrupting business and resulting in additional costs when the hurricane made landfall in late September.
“The impact on net operating revenues is the direct result of the evacuations and population disruption prior to the hurricane, as well as during the aftermath and recovery efforts in the affected communities,” the filing states.
Company officials estimate the loss at $10 million, but that’s before any recovery from insurance claims.
Community Health reported long-term debt of $11.9 billion at the end of the third quarter.
That’s a decrease of 1% from the $12.1 billion owed as of Dec. 31, 2021.