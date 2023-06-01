Lutheran Health Network said today it would end heart transplant and inpatient burn services at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne during the next month, saying the services were highly specialized and served fewer than 100 patients last year combined.
"Our long-term strategy is focused on services that patients are using most," said Clyde Wood, the hospital's CEO, in a statement, adding the hospital remains committed to being an innovative leader in heart care.
Ten patients received a heart transplant at Lutheran last year, and one so far this year, the statement said. Last year, it said, 88 patients received burn care in the hospital's inpatient burn unit, a 20% decrease from 2021.
More than 75% of the burn patients came from outside Allen County, Lutheran said. Both programs were the only ones of their kind in northeast Indiana.
It said hospital heart transplant staff will assist patients on the waiting list for a new heart to transfer their care to a nearby transplant center in Indianapolis, Columbus or Detroit or another program of the patient's choice.
Lutheran's inpatient burn unit will not accept new patients effective Friday, the statement said. It said patients currently receiving care in the inpatient unit will be transferred to another burn center if continued treatment is required after July 1.
Emergency burn care will continue, the statement said.
The first heart transplant at Lutheran Hospital was performed in 1985. Since then, more than 300 procedures have been performed there.
The burn unit at the former St. Joseph Hospital downtown, which opened in 1974, was moved to Lutheran on the city's southwest side in 2020. At the time, Lutheran Health Network called the change a consolidation of services.