Lutheran Health Network's parent company continues to struggle financially.
Community Health Systems on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $326 million, or $2.52 per diluted common share. That was a steep drop from the $6 million in earnings, or 4 cents a share, posted for the same three months of 2021.
The loss would have been even greater if not for federal pandemic relief funds' $6 million positive impact on net income, the company disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Franklin, Tennessee-based health care provider also isn't making progress on paying down debt. Community Health's long-term debt has increased to $12.2 billion from $12.1 billion since Dec. 31.
Lutheran's network, which is based in Fort Wayne, is among the 84 hospitals the parent company owns and operates. Community Health doesn't break out separate financial numbers for its holdings, so it's not possible to gauge local performance based only on the SEC filing.
CEO Tim Hingtgen commented on the company's performance.
"Our results in the second quarter were affected by challenging operating dynamics that included lower than anticipated volume, lower net revenue per adjusted admission, and significant contract labor costs driven by labor market and inflationary pressures," he said in a statement.
"We have initiatives underway intended to actively address these pressures by accelerating strategic growth opportunities in key markets, aggressively working to recruit and retain permanent staff to replace contract labor, achieving incremental expense reductions, and leveraging our centralized resources to achieve improved results," he continued.
As Hingtgen noted, the company has made some capital investments over the past several quarters, including building a $118 million, five-story hospital to replace St. Joseph Hospital. Lutheran Downtown Hospital began treating patients in November.
Hingtgen said company officials "continue to believe (they) are well-positioned to meet health care demand and take market share as patient volumes return."
Hospital admissions decreased by 3.4% compared to 2021's second quarter. Adjusted admissions, which factor in outpatient services provided, declined by 0.4% year-over-year to 247,119.
"We are committed to intense operational execution, and we remain confident that our strategies will deliver long-term growth and value," Hingtgen said.