Lutheran Health Network on Tuesday released a “Community Benefit Report” that estimated its overall impact totaled more than $925 million last year – much of it though payroll.
The network is “a cornerstone of the community and contributor to the economic health of northeast Indiana as a major employer, taxpayer and through investing resources to expand and enhance medical services close to home,” Lutheran said in a statement.
Care was provided during more than 1.5 million patient encounters, including emergency department visits, inpatient admissions and surgeries.
Additionally, the health system recorded more than 1.3 million patient visits across Lutheran Health Physician clinics and outpatient facilities and assisted in the birth of more than 4,000 babies.
“We help people get well and live healthier by providing quality care for patients,” Lutheran Hospital CEO Clyde Wood said in a statement. “Our community is truly fortunate to have the dedicated team of clinicians and caregivers throughout northeast Indiana who are making a real difference each and every day.”
Lutheran Health Network invests in medical services, facilities and technologies that benefit patients.
Access was enhanced with the opening of clinics at Lima Crossing in northwest Allen County and the building of a new freestanding emergency department with primary care offices in northeast Fort Wayne, which is expected to be completed in fall 2023.
Capital improvements totaling more than $44 million were made, including two new hyperbaric chambers for the Regional Burn Center and the renovation of the cardiac catheterization lab at Lutheran Hospital.
Other investments cited in the report include the first augmented reality spine surgery system in the area at Dupont Hospital and enhancements and renovations to patient rooms at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital.
Lutheran Health Network also gives back to northeast Indiana by providing more than $91 million in charity and uncompensated care for the community’s most vulnerable.
And the payment of more than $22 million in property, sales and gross receipt taxes helps support civic resources and services, the report said.
Local charitable and community organizations, including the Sexual Assault Treatment Support Center serving northeast Indiana, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library serving Miami County and the Wells County Food and Clothing Bank are supported through financial donations and outreach.
The hospital’s payroll of more than $610 million ripples across the local economy as employees purchase goods and services, Lutheran said in its report. And last year the hospital added enhanced benefits to help employees achieve their personal and professional goals. The benefits include assistance with student loan repayments, reimbursement of licensure and certification expenses, and tuition reimbursement.
“The vital care Lutheran Health Network provides is only one part of the broad impact we have,” Dupont Hospital CEO Mark Dooley said in a statement.
Lutheran is part of Franklin, Tennessee-based Community Health Systems, a publicly traded company.