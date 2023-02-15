Lutheran Health Network’s parent company on Wednesday reported annual earnings of $46 million, or 35 cents per diluted common share, an 80% plunge from the $230 million, or $1.76 a share, posted for 2021.
Although profits dived, they were still profits, something Community Health Systems Inc. hasn’t always been able to deliver for investors in the past decade or two. The Franklin, Tennessee-based company lost $788 million in 2018, $2.46 billion in 2017 and $1.7 billion in 2016, for example.
The company’s annual net operating revenue was $12.2 billion.
Community Health also reported fourth-quarter earnings of $414 million, or $3.18 a share, more than twice the $178 million, or $1.34 a share, reported for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2021.
Fourth-quarter net operating revenue was $3.1 billion.
The health care provider ended last year with $11.6 billion in long-term debt, almost $500 million less than the $12.1 billion owed at the end of 2021.
Company officials said they ended the year with 80 hospitals, three less than the end of the previous year.
Tim Hingtgen, Community Health’s CEO, commented on the financial results, which were released after stock markets closed for the day.
“We were pleased with our progress during the final quarter of the year, including solid volume growth in admissions, adjusted admissions and surgeries,” he said in a statement. “We also significantly reduced contract labor from its peak in early 2022, while improving overall employee recruitment and retention levels.
“I am grateful to our health care system leaders, clinicians, caregivers and support teams for their unwavering commitment to advance patient care and achieve operational improvements in 2022. Looking forward, we are optimistic about our opportunities in 2023.”
The company disclosed plans to spend between $450 million and $500 million on capital projects this year.