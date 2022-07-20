Macy’s has announced it will launch in-store Toys R Us shops in all of its U.S. retail locations during the next several months.
Since last August, Macy’s has sold Toys R Us products exclusively online, the company said in a news release.The new “in-store shops” will open between late July and mid-October. They’ll range from 1,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet in flagship locations.including at the Macy’s in the historic Marshall Field and Co. Building on State Street in Chicago’s Loop.
Toys R Us sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2017 and announced plans the following year to shutter its more than 700 remaining U.S. stores. At the time, the retailer still accounted for between 15% and 20% of the U.S. toy market. The company tried to open two U.S. bricks-and-mortar stores in 2019, but both closed last year. The company continued to sell toys online.
SDI reports quarterly earnings
Steel Dynamics Inc. on Wednesday reported net income of $1.21 billion in its second quarter.
The Fort Wayne-based steel producer and metals recycler said it had profit of $6.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.73 per share.
SDI posted revenue of $6.21 billion in the period, exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.07 billion.
Postal Service to buy more EVs
The U.S. Postal Service plans to substantially increase the number of electric-powered vehicles it’s buying to replace its fleet of aging delivery trucks, officials said Wednesday.
The Postal Service anticipates boosting electric vehicles from 20% to 50% in its initial purchase of 50,000 vehicles – with the first of them rolling onto delivery routes next year. It also proposes buying an additional 34,500 commercially available vehicles during a two-year period, officials said.
The new environmental proposal effectively pauses the purchases at 84,500 total vehicles – 40% electric – even as the Postal Service seek to buy up to 165,000.next-generation vehicles during the next decade to replace aging delivery trucks that went into service between 1987 and 1994.