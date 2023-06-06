WASHINGTON – Drugmaker Merck & Co. Inc. sued the federal government Tuesday, seeking an injunction against parts of last year’s reconciliation law that allow the Health and Human Services Department to negotiate for lower prices on drugs.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, argues that the negotiation program is “extortion” and violates the Fifth Amendment by not paying the company “just compensation” for its products.
“By coercing Merck to provide its drug products at government-set prices, the Program takes property for public use without just compensation in violation of the Fifth Amendment,” Robert Josephson, Merck’s executive director of global media relations, said in a statement.
HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Teachers Credit Union rebranding as Everwise
Teachers Credit Union is changing its name to Everwise Credit Union to better reflect its mission to empower and serve all people and grow beyond its original educator roots, a Tuesday news release said.
The Everwise brand, including a new logo, tagline, and visual identity, will launch June 26. The change in brand does not reflect a shift in ownership and TCU will remain 100% member-owned and headquartered in South Bend.
New Jersey utilities use solar to pump reservoirMILLBURN, N.J. – Two New Jersey utilities have joined forces on a clean energy project to pump water from a reservoir to 84,000 homes and businesses.
New Jersey American Water Company and NJR Clean Energy Ventures put more than 16,500 floating solar panels atop the water of a reservoir in Millburn. The power generated by those floating panels provides 95% of the electricity that the Canoe Brook Water Treatment plant requires each day.
The companies say the 17-acre solar array is the largest floating solar array in North America. Long popular in Asia, floating solar arrays are starting to catch on in the United States.
Canadian firm guilty of selling seal oil capsules
PORTLAND, Maine – A Canadian company has pleaded guilty to violating federal law by illegally selling seal oil capsules to American customers.
The U.S. Department of Justice says the company, FeelGood Natural Health Stores of Whitby, Ontario, was selling and transporting capsules made from harp seals.
That is illegal because of the Marine Mammal Protection Act.