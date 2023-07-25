REDMOND, Wash. – Microsoft on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $20.1 billion, or $2.69 per share, beating analyst expectations for $2.55 per share.
The company posted revenue of $56.2 billion in the April-June period, up 8% from last year. Analysts had been looking for revenue of $55.49 billion, according to FactSet Research. CEO Satya Nadella said the company remains focused on “leading the new AI platform shift.”
Quarterly sales were highest in Microsoft’s cloud business segment, which the company said grew 15% from the same time last year to $24 billion.
Kosciusko Connect launches podcast
Kosciusko Connect, a fiber internet company in northern Indiana and a subsidiary of Kosciusko REMC, is launching a podcast called Connected Conversations.
The podcast is set to debut today and will be available on various podcast platforms, as well as through the official podcast website at https://connectedconversations.transistor.fm, a Tuesday news release said.
Kosciusko Connect has more than 7,000 internet customers. Connected Conversations will serve as an essential platform for the company to engage with its audience and address diverse topics related to fiber internet technology, community building and navigating the digital landscape.
Listeners of Connected Conversations can look forward to insightful discussions with industry experts, community leaders, and representatives from Kosciusko Connect.
Some Trader Joe’s cookies recalled over rock worriesTrader Joe’s is recalling two cookie products because they may contain rocks, the grocery chain said.
The recall announcement, made Friday, impacts Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with “sell by” dates ranging from Oct. 17 to 21, 2023.
According to Trader Joe’s, the recalled cookies have been removed from store shelves and destroyed – but the company is urging consumers to check their cabinets and throw away any boxes or return to a store for a full refund. For those who still have these cookies, the Monrovia, California-based chain is instructing customers to throw them away or return the products to any store for a full refund.